NEWLAND — Avery County Sheriff’s Office is raising money for its Explorer program at Avery County High School with beards.
The fundraiser and contest, which was previously held to benefit the office’s Shop With a Cop program, charges ACSO employees with growing beards in competition with each other, with votes for the best beard costing $1.
Sheriff Kevin Frye said employees that participate pay a $10 fee for the privilege of growing a beard, and the winner gets a restaurant gift card. Frye is also participating this year.
The Explorer program is an offshoot of Boy Scouts of America and teaches students at Avery County High School about basics of law enforcement work.
School Resource Officer Luis Sanchez said funds will support the competition students in the program will attend in February to compete against other students from around the East coast.
Sanchez said the scenarios in the competition cover traffic stops, domestic violence calls, active shooter response and in-progress burglary.
“They receive the same training as us,” Sanchez said. “We run them just like a regular police department or sheriff’s office.”
Sanchez is a product of the program and said the program helps kids break out of their shells and learn leadership skills.
“It really did help me out,” Sanchez said.
Frye said the department has raised anywhere between $500 and $1,200 from the program in the past.
“This is a really important thing for me,” Frye said. “My heart has always been about kids. If we can do something to help kids have an opportunity to get involved with something very positive like the Boy Scouts through the Sheriff Explorer Program, then I think that’s a great thing. It gives those kids something to look forward to, maybe something to start their careers with.”
So far, there are nine employees in the office participating. ACSO’s Facebook page has photos of everyone competing.
Votes at a fee of $1 apiece can be mailed to the office at P.O. Box 426, Newland, NC 28657 or brought directly to the office. Entries should include the name of the deputy being voted for and checks should be made payable to Avery Sheriff EAC. The contest will end on Dec. 7.
