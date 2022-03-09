NEWLAND – Three runaway children previously reported missing by the Carter County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office were located with assistance from Avery County Sheriff's Office and additional agencies.
A statement from the CCSO read that the children were located in North Carolina, and had been reported as missing since Feb. 18, with CCSO first posting about them on Feb. 22.
CCSO reported that the children “are safe and in the process of being taken back into state custody.”
"On Friday, March 4, 2022, detectives with the Avery County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on a residence located on U.S. 321 with the assistance of sheriff's offices from Carter County, Tenn., Johnson County, Tenn., and Watauga County," a statement from Avery County Sheriff Danny Phillips stated. "Also assisting were agents with the US Marshals Task Force and Carter County DCS. During the search, three missing children from Carter County were located and returned to Carter County DCS. Sheriff Phillips would like to thank everyone that assisted in the operation."
