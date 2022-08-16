AVERY COUNTY — As the summer wound down to an end, dozens of teachers, faculty and staff around Avery County prepared for students to return to their classrooms.
Students returned on Monday, Aug. 15, this year, but faculty and staff returned before that to get a head start on the school year. Final touches, from custodians cleaning the classrooms to teachers putting up decorations or making seating charts, came last week.
Tiffany Reece and Kristie Autrey are both third grade teachers at Newland Elementary. Reece has been at Avery County Schools for three years, and before that she taught in Watauga for 10 years. Autrey worked for 22 years in Mitchell County as an educator, reading specialist and district administrator. She is returning to the classroom this year because she feels like it’s her true calling, she said. The two enjoy teaching third grade because they say it’s the “perfect age.”
“They can be more independent in their learning, but yet still young enough to get excited about the simple things,” Autrey said.
The children starting third grade this year have not had a “normal” school year yet, as their in-person kindergarten year would have been cut short due to COVID, Autrey said.
“I feel like this group was the most impacted socially by COVID, because they’ve never had a school year where it was normal,” Reece said.
This year was a little different than previous years, as ACS provided school supplies for the students and the kids didn’t have to purchase anything, Reece said.
The first few days of school for the teachers were for training, and then they had a county-wide meeting with the superintendent to prepare for the kids to come back the following week.
“It’s really important that first week to set expectations and teach procedures, routines,” Autrey said.
The pair agreed that the negative attitude around education, especially since the pandemic, is by no means the attitude that most teachers have.
“Not every teacher shares that belief and that attitude,” Reece said. “There’s still a lot of positivity and we’re ready to move forward. We’re seeing the positive in the educational system.”
Whitney Vance, principal at Riverside Elementary, said there’s a few new things coming this year. First, the school wants to continue the raised garden bed project at Riverside and get it to where the children can come and harvest the vegetables next summer, she said.
“We’re really going to continue pushing our outdoor learning initiative on food security,” Vance said.
On top of that, Riverside has implemented a set of school-wide rules to get everyone “on the same page.” They are pushing to teach students citizenship and respect, in the hope that not only will they learn academics, but also socio-emotional skills that will help them for the rest of their lives.
As a district, Vance says ACS is focusing on literacy at the elementary level, as there is a push from the state to make sure that no students are going into third grade not reading on grade level. Through this, Vance said she wants all schools to have access to the same resources, and that she wants to see the schools work together as a system, rather than just individual entities.
“We’re trying to create more unity across the district,” she said. “We want to be a network and a group and utilize everybody’s assets and what everybody’s strong at.”
Similarly, Avery County High School is implementing a program called “Leader in Me.” Last spring, there was a growing conversation about how the school could increase its support of social and emotional learning, said Jennifer Hurst, a science teacher at ACHS. The curriculum also focuses on soft skills that teachers have recently heard students are not graduating with, she said.
“It’s a curriculum really both for the faculty and for the students,” Hurst said. “We’re not asking the students to do something that we’re not also investing in ourselves. Our big goals were that we want the students to want to be here, we want to increase that integrity and learning, we want them to feel a sense of ownership for what goes on in the building.”
Hurst said that if students feel some responsibility or ownership for what goes on in the building, if they feel as though they have a “part to play,” they will be more likely to come to school and enjoy it. The point of the program is that everyone is a leader, because everyone has the opportunity to lead themselves and make good decisions, as well as the opportunity to lead others.
“The high school has always been doing good things, but ensuring that we’re doing good things for every student is our big focus this year,” she said.
