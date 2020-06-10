BANNER ELK — Molly Rhoades was recently named Avery County Schools’ countywide Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 ACS school year.
Rhoades teaches fourth and fifth grade English language acquisition and social studies at Banner Elk Elementary. While she has only taught at the school for a little more than a year, Rhoades has been deeply involved in the state’s education system. Rhoades has worked as a teacher for the past 24 years and had previously taught in Alexander and Wilkes counties, as well as Freedom Trail Elementary before Principal Justin Carver, in her words, “snatched her up.”
“I was very surprised to be awarded, very flattered and humbled,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades received her degree in elementary education from Lenoir Rhyne University and returned to her hometown of Taylorsville to teach. Technically, Rhoades’ first teaching gig was at Stony Point Elementary, but she has really been teaching all of her life.
“Taylorsville is small, but within Taylorsville itself there is Vashti, which is a very tiny community. I used to play ‘School’ in my old tobacco barn. I grew up working in tobacco for my neighbors, and our entire tobacco barn [was a little school]. It had a chalkboard and a desk and little stuffed animals, and that was fun. It’s been a love every since I was little,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades attributes her love for the classroom to the teachers who stood out to her while she was going through school herself. She had one particular fourth grade teacher who left an impact on her after Rhoades initially moved to Taylorsville from Jacksonville, NC.
“She had been teaching for I don’t know how many years. She invited the fourth grade class to her home, and she lived at an apple orchard,” Rhoades said. “She was just very personal, loved us like we were her grandkids. We toured her apple orchard. She played the piano for us. She fixed us lunch. I just remember thinking, ‘It was all about us. It was all about the kids.’”
Another teacher reached out to Rhoades while she going through a difficult time with her family. Rhoades was in seventh grade at the time.
“My family had gone through a divorce, and she must have seen that at school, because she made a point to come out to my house and eat dinner with my family one night,” Rhoades said.
Rhoades has taken her various influences over the years and implemented them into her own classroom. Rhoades focuses on doing a lot of hands-on learning, such as incorporating music into her instruction and holding what she describes as “book tastings” with the students.
“I think it’s important for kids to have choice in what they read, instead of me picking one novel for the whole class, which I am guilty of in my earlier years of teaching,” Rhoades explained. “What I found as I’ve grown as a professional is that they’re much more engaged if they have a say-so. I would transform my classroom into a five-star restaurant. The children would show up to school thinking it would be a normal day, and instead they’re called by little reservation cards, and they’re invited into what is now a restaurant to taste the five upcoming novels that we have,” Rhoades said.
The children would then look at the books by its front and back cover, read a little bit of it and then receive a small hors d’oeuvre to go along with the reading material. At the end, the children rate the books by first, second and third choice, and that is how Rhoades develops her reading groups.
“The kids aren’t basing it on what book their friend is going to read, because there is no time to discuss or collaborate in that sense. They’re truly reading something that they want to read,” Rhoades said.
Rhoad is, of course, a reader herself and lists the following books as her favorite reading material: Hatchet by Gary Paulsen, Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson, Because of Winn-Dixie by Kate DiCamillo, Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer and the Romana series by Beverly Cleary.
Rhoades emphasizes the importance of reading not just in grade school but throughout life as a whole.
“Think about what your passions are, what gets you out of bed every day. Seek out books. Seek out experiences, based on whatever topic,” Rhoades said. “I have some boys in my class who you’ve got to work hard to motivate because they’re into snowboarding, dirt bikes or four-wheeling. Whatever it is, there is always something out there that you can learn more about that craft or that topic. Figure out what it is for you that ignites you, and gear your learning toward that topic.”
