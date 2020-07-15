NEWLAND — Avery County Schools’ Back to School Bash will look a little different this year, but the cause remains the same: to provide school supplies to students to help them excel in the classroom.
In order to assist students, the school system is asking community leaders to consider making a monetary donation to assist teachers and staff in purchasing needed school supplies to fill backpacks, which will be distributed to students. New rules and regulations likely to be implemented due to COVID-19 will result in less shared supplies among students, teachers, classrooms and schools.
“We are still collecting money for supplies,” ACS Registrar Bev Baird said. “We have partnered with Camp Linn Haven. (They) came alongside us last year and helped us pack backpacks, and they have been collecting money and supplies from some of their churches. They’ll be helping us the week of July 20 packing backpacks and purchasing supplies. We will then in turn take those backpacks to the schools and they will distribute the backpacks packed full of supplies to students that will be in need.”
Backpacks provided through the donations will be given out to students in conjunction with the school’s open house at the beginning of the school year. The program will also provide the opportunity for parents to complete the required forms to receive free/reduced school lunches, school registration packets and information about student health and insurance.
According to statistics provided by the school system, more than 56 percent of ACS students qualify for free/reduced lunch and 45 percent of students younger than 18 years old live below the federal poverty line.
“We feel like this year, we are probably going to be in a much greater need for supplies. I think we’re going to be under some kind of mandate where the students are going to have to have their own supplies. So think it’s going to be more of an urgent need for us to supply these things and help parents out,” Baird said.
The school system has a list of needed supplies available on its website that can be donated as well. However, the school system will be focusing more monetary donations since the money that is left over can be used to resupply individual classrooms or supply specific items that may be needed on a moment’s notice.
“Our mission as a school system is to prepare students for success by providing the best education possible through supportive relationships with students, parents and the community. ACS is committed to offering the highest quality education and services possible for children. We believe that the Back to School Bash supports our mission, and we look forward to working with each of you,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman said in a letter to the community.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed directly to the Avery County Schools’ central office at 775 Cranberry Street, Newland, NC, 28657.
