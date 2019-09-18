NEWLAND — During the regular meeting of the Avery County Board of Education on Sept. 10, it was announced that the district had climbed three places, from No. 21 to No. 18 in the State Report Card Rankings.
The improvement has the district inching toward the top 10 percent out of the 115 school districts in the state. This compares favorably to a number of nearby districts, and even districts in significantly larger metro areas, yet neighboring Watauga County, which consistently ranks highly in the state, placed at No. 5.
Avery County had a district grade level proficiency of 66.1 percent in grades three to eight assessments, compared to a state proficiency of 58.8 percent.
On End-of-Course Assessments, 60 percent of students performed at or above grade level proficiency compared to a state average of 58.5 percent.
On ACT testing performance the county had 60.8 percent proficiency compared to the state’s 57.9 percent, and the district maintained a high graduation rate of 94 percent compared to the state rate of 86.3 percent.
Seniors who obtained an N.C. Math 3 credit is an indicator of student success in high level math courses in high school. Avery had a 95-percent proficiency against a state proficiency of 92.9 percent.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ayers noted a number of the top districts are in the least neediest bracket in the state, with more infrastructure and other built-in advantages.
Avery falls into the second tier of counties in terms of neediness, between the 25th and 60th percentile, which includes nearby districts including Ashe, Caldwell and Madison counties.
In his presentation on the ranking, Ayers noted the district made significant budget decreases last year to make ends meet, which required the district to do more with less, and a free and reduced lunch population that is above average in the state.
“Also taking into account that we’ve got 20 days the last two years that we’ve missed,” Ayers said. “Not only that those days were missed, we’ve actually got less days in our calendar than a lot of these other districts.”
Districts also reported the number of days missed due to weather from Hurricane Florence in 2018. Avery missed one for flooding concerns.
Ellis noted some figures for the high school performance grades were off somewhat due to how the school is divided into three academies. Going forward, the high school will be considered as one unit to make more direct comparisons.
All of the elementary and middle schools met or exceeded growth targets.
All figures referenced are for the 2018-2019 school year.
