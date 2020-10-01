NEWLAND — An Avery High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on Thursday, Oct. 1, from Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
"Our commitment is to keep each of you informed of our efforts to maintain the safest learning environments possible," Brigman wrote in a letter posted via the district's social media account. "We would like to make you aware that a student at Avery County High School has tested positive for CoVID-19. Two staff members who were caring for this student were also sent home to be tested and to quarantine for 14 days. No other students or staff were exposed as the situation was immediately contained and addressed using existing safety procedures."
The system had previously announced on August 22 that an employee at Crossnore Elementary School had tested positive for the virus, and thus far have been the only confirmed positive cases reported by the district since school began for the 2020-21 school year.
"We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system," Brigman stated.
