AVERY COUNTY — Avery County Schools will be able to welcome another school resource officer thanks to a school safety grant from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.
Cindy Brigman submitted the application for the NCDPI School Safety Grant, which is designed to fund safety equipment, school resource officers, training and services for students in crisis in elementary, middle and charter schools across the state, according to the NCDPI website. This year, NCDPI awarded 200 School Safety Grants to school districts and charter schools, totaling just more than $74 million toward creating safer school environments.
“The School Safety Grant enhances schools’ efforts to keep our students safe,” Karen W. Fairley, executive director of the Center for Safer Schools, stated in a press release announcing the grants. “We’re thankful that we had the funding available to distribute, and we know it will go to good use.”
The initiative for the School Safety Grant Program started in 2018 with former state Superintendent Mark Johnson. Since then, more than $120 million has been awarded to public schools across the state.
“School safety is a top priority for the Department of Public Instruction as it is for students, families, educators – all of us,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt stated in the release. “It goes without saying that safety is an essential condition for effective teaching and learning. The Center for Safer Schools did a great job ensuring that each applicant received as much funding as possible to meet that critical need.”
Avery County received $161,998 through the School Safety Grant, which will allow Avery County Sheriff’s Office to hire a new school resource officer. In addition to the new officer’s pay and benefits, the grant will also cover the cost of school safety equipment.
“We’re very grateful for this funding and this specific grant,” ACS Superintendent Dan Brigman said. “We’re very fortunate to have received the School Safety Grant in full.”
So long as the necessary reports required by the NCDPI are submitted, the SRO funding will be extended automatically to the 2023-24 school year, according to the press release.
ASCO and the county commissioners worked together to secure the hiring of two SROs, and this grant will fund a third one.
“There’ll be a SRO at every school in the county,” SRO Tim Winters said.
Dan Brigman commended the hard work of everyone who made it possible for the county to receive this grant.
“It’s good help,” Winters said. “Anytime you can get a grant to help fund something, you’re going to have more than what you would have without it.”
