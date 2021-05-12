NEWLAND — A new school-based telehealth program is connecting educators and medical providers through the miracles of modern technology to ensure that each child in the school district has an opportunity to experience both good health and a good education.
Last January, Avery County Schools began its partnership with Health-e-Schools to offer telemedicine services onsite at school campuses, as providers work with school nurses to help diagnose and treat students dealing with ailments ranging from flu and strep to the common ear ache, sore throat, cold/allergies, asthma and spirometry, as well as many other illnesses. Health-e-Schools provides chronic disease management, medication management, sports physicals, adolescent medicine consultations and behavioral health visits with its providers, while also working in conjunction with athletic trainers to provide care for student athletes and collaborating with primary care physicians to ensure that all care is coordinated and serves the individual patient on a personal level.
Avery County is the latest to partner with the program, as Health-e-Schools has already entered into partnerships with school districts in Burke, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey counties in Western North Carolina through the use of telemedicine. The technology is based on high-definition video-conferencing using specially equipped stethoscopes and cameras so that a centrally located health care provider can examine students at multiple schools without traveling.
“A fellow school nurse in Mitchell County had spoke to me in 2018 about the Health-e-Schools program there and asked if we were doing anything of its kind in Avery County, and I said that we don’t, so I asked for more information. From our transition of superintendents we were planning to roll it out in 2020 but COVID happened, so we rolled it out officially this past January after Christmas break,” Megan King, school nurse with Avery County Schools explained. “The program pretty much allows you to get most of what you normally would receive at a doctor’s office, so we can do sick visits if a kid has a sore throat, an earache, tummy ache, or if they need a sports physical. I’ve done several sports physicals for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to go either because parents wouldn’t or couldn’t take them or they were unable to have a doctor, or doctors weren’t taking new patients. We’ve offered general visits for kids who need ADHD medicine who haven’t been treated or evaluated, so we’re also able to evaluate and treat for ADHD.”
According to King, Health-e-Schools accepts all forms of medical insurance and is committed to making sure that no student is ever turned away from assistance by the program due to financial need.
“They bill all insurances and offer a sliding-fee scale for anyone who doesn’t have insurance, and all the money insurance-wise is handled by them,” King added. “We don’t handle any money here at the schools.”
Any student enrolled in the public school system in any of the covered counties of Avery, Burke, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey is eligible to use Health-e-Schools, as well as all faculty and staff of the school districts. In addition, Health-e-Schools offers services to all students, faculty and staff at Mayland Community College and McDowell Technical Community College. All patients are required to submit the signed consent/enrollment form prior to any services being offered. Students under the age of 18 must have their form signed by a parent or legal guardian. Health-e-Schools will send forms home at the beginning of the coming school year, but they can also be requested from the school nurse, accessed by clicking to http://health-e-schools.com/ or may be requested by emailing appts@crhi.org.
“We get the enrollment paperwork either sent home or it can be done online on their website,” King added. “Once that’s done, I can request an appointment, and it’s been same day for every student that I’ve seen so far.”
According to the Health-e-Schools website, the program lists a number of positive benefits of utilizing telehealth programming at schools sites, including more convenient, accessible care for patients, extending access to consults from specialists, and increased patient engagement.
School nurses are provided with digital equipment that facilitate the ability for physicians and medical professionals to evaluate patients virtually, whether it’s looking inside of a child’s ear for an infection, being able to listen to a student’s heartbeat, or any of a number of additional tasks without the physician being physically at the location to personally lay hands on the patient.
King notes that the program is a game-changer when it comes to monitoring and providing medical assistance in the school setting.
“It’s a secure, private connection where we set up the video chat and once the provider comes online, I introduce the student,” King explained. “Unlike your regular telehealth visit with your physician where they can’t physically evaluate or lay hands on you, the school nurse still can. We have several attachments to use with the technology. For instance, we can use an attachment to look inside a student’s ear, and the doctor, myself and the patient can all see what’s on the screen. The students are able to interact that way, and we’ve found they’re often not as scared that way. We can look at ears, listen to heartbeats, look at throats, listen to lungs, scoliosis checks. The remote care provider is evaluating, but we’re physically on hand doing what the provider instructs us to do. It’s more in-depth than what you’d have with your normal telehealth visit.”
Health-e-Schools will potentially go a long way in how school medical staff are able to treat a student and prevent deficiencies in time spent in hospital emergency rooms for conditions that can be diagnosed and treated in-house.
“If you have a sore throat you can get a student in and test them for strep, and if you find they don’t have strep and don’t meet parameters per school policy to go home, then the student is able to return to class,” King explained.
ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman shared the effect of the program in benefiting parents when it comes to adjusting their own work schedules. The onsite ability to assess a child’s health condition can serve to save parents from leaving work early or having to deal with what might otherwise be a minor condition where a child is assisted at the school facility by school health professionals.
“Look at the parent workforce that’s not being impacted now. This is a game-changer in helping to keep kids in school,” Brigman said.
Although school telehealth is a modern tool that may revolutionize treatment of medical conditions within the schoolhouse, King stressed that it is not an alternative to replace care from a patient’s primary care physician.“When we rolled out the program, we were concerned about primary local providers thinking ‘That’s my patient. That’s my kid.’ This doesn’t replace primary care physicians. It’s not billed any different than your primary care provider and they always forward any notes along to the patient’s primary care provider,” King said.
ACS Director of Student Services Cindy Brigman related a recent instance where her family had utilized the program, speaking highly of the effort put forth by all involved in providing care for one of her children.
“We used the program with my son Landon’s sports physical, and afterward I received a follow-up from the doctor, I received a survey from the doctor asking what my perception was of the care and what happened, and I ended up receiving three messages and email follow-up, so they do parent follow-up as well,” Brigman explained. “I would have had to taken the time off work and miss half the day and he would have had to miss school. That was just amazing.”
For more information on this program, click to http://health-e-schools.com/, call Avery County Schools at (828) 733-6006, or email King at meganking@averyschools.net.
