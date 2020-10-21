NEWLAND — During its Tuesday, Oct. 13, meeting, the Avery County Board of Education discussed options to improve students’ college preparedness and the school system’s remote learning strategy.
Dr. Dan Brigman gave the superintendent’s report and informed the board that the school system’s strategy of using Wednesdays as a deep cleaning/remote learning day has been serving the school system well through the first nine weeks of instruction, which ends on Oct. 19.
The Avery Virtual Academy, which is separate from remote learning, has maintained a steady enrollment. Among the students who have made requests to return to in-person instruction include 57 elementary school students, 17 from Avery Middle and 12 from Cranberry Middle. Those who remain in AVA include 100 students from the elementary schools, 42 from Avery Middle and 44 from Cranberry. There are 155 students still enrolled in AVA at Avery High School.
School counselor Allison Phillips and student services staff gave an update on efforts to prepare high school students for advanced curriculum. Through their advisors, students are assisted in the process of choosing courses they would like to take, such as dual enrollment courses at Mayland Community College, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, or classes through the North Carolina School of Science and Math.
Phillips said the goal of student services is to build relationships with students and their families as they make important choices that will shape their future.
“We want to make sure that students are taking classes that they not only need to graduate and fulfill our local requirements, but that are important to them and will help them move forward in whatever career path they choose after high school,” Phillips said.
Student advisement is based on grade level, with sophomores receiving more of a focus on job shadowing and dual enrollment pathways through the community college being offered. Students receive advising in a one-on-one environment, with focuses on community involvement opportunities and strategies to increase ACT scores.
At the high school, 18 percent of students are enrolled in AP courses and 39 percent are enrolled in dual enrollment courses, including classes such as welding, psychology and history.
“Students are really taking advantage of all that Mayland has to offer,” Phillips said.
Scholarship advising is also a major focus of student services. So far this year, advisers have met with 55 percent of the senior class, in which they are assisted with applying for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as applying for college. At least 25 percent of students have already applied to at least one college.
From Oct. 15 to 30, students will be applying to more than 30 schools for free.
“We want to increase our FAFSA numbers,” Phillips said. “In 2019, 61 percent of our families applied for FAFSA. In 2020, we want to make that number 70 percent. So we’re trying to do that through a FAFSA night, where we’ll provide (students and families) dinner.”
Executive Director of Academic Services Ellis Ayers reported on the school system’s use of remote learning through a “super successful” first eight weeks of school thus far. Referencing the Robert Frost poem, “The Road Not Taken,” Ayers said the school system’s exceptional approach to learning has provided students more face-to-face instruction than any other school system in the High Country.
“We took a hard road at the very beginning of the year, but it has been worthwhile. When most schools started across the state, 70 percent of students started on remote learning. We started day one going four days a week. That is not a traveled road other districts have been on,” Ayers said.
Form July to the present day, the school system essentially created another school that encompassed about 25 percent of its students, along with shared teaching responsibilities, via remote learning. Ayers displayed a remote classroom used by a fourth grade teacher at Crossnore to show the board what a typical day of instruction on a Wednesday looks like.
In this particular class, students will begin the day by reading for 30 minutes, then work on vocabulary practices, work on a scholastic article, and then fill out a check-out form once they are finished. One teacher even AirDrops assignments to students’ devices if they do not have access to WiFi (AirDrop uses Bluetooth).
“Our PowerSchool Learning usage has gone up tremendously,” Ayers said. “When you get thrown into the deep end of the pool, you’ve got to swim. Our teachers have worked incredibly hard to adjust to these new environments that kids have found themselves in, especially on Wednesdays.”
The school system’s remote learning strategy proved particularly useful the previous week when an eighth grade student at Avery Middle School tested positive for COVID-19, causing the whole eighth grade class to suddenly switch from one remote learning day to learning online full-time. Students returned to class on Thursday, Oct. 15.
“The press release (about the positive test) came out at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday. By 4 p.m. (the school’s team) had already met, put a plan together and by early Thursday morning, all 65 eighth graders knew the plans and were ready to (have class by) Zoom at 9 a.m.,” Ayers said.
Ayers added that the school system’s experience with remote learning should make it better prepared for when the snow begins falling. Board member Ruth Shirley also provided a potential improvement to the school system’s remote learning plan by suggesting that it may be time to let elementary students take devices home with them.
“As I’ve visited schools and talked to teachers, I think it’s time to say ‘Let’s let elementary take them home.’ Our (other) kids take them home. They’ve got them home, and we never lay eyes on those kids and we trust them. I think it’s time to start on these Wednesdays to practice Tuesday night taking those home and letting those kids practice with those devices,” Shirley said.
Board member Pat Edwards seconded the idea, saying that working on study packets is the most “boring” way to learn. Shirley added that using the devices would also benefit students learning math.
Ayers expressed trepidation about what would happen if the devices did not return, but did not think it would prevent the schools from implementing the idea. Brigman considered doing an “acceptable use” policy revision to ensure that devices are protected if grades three to five were to bring devices home.
After further discussion about remote learning, AHS Principal Ricky Ward said the school has seen a strong trend of students completing remote assignments as required.
“Teachers do provide the assignment. If a student does not complete it, they are marked absent, and they get a zero for that assignment. I talked to the leadership team, and I’m hearing strong comments about how the majority of students are doing what we’re asking them to do. We do have a few students where every Wednesday they are marked absent, but that is a very small percentage,” Ward said.
Rob Johnson of Boomerang Design reported that the construction project at the high school is incrementally progressing. Johnson expects the roof to be finished by Thanksgiving or by the first week of December.
The board approved two change orders related to the high school project. The first was in the amount of $13,000, which would create a temporary access driveway to the school’s parking lot so the contractor can complete work on the new building’s entrance. The second order was in the amount of $50,000 and encompasses six different issues related to the project, including rerouting an existing sewer line, reworking the lure system in the boiler room, adding drainage near the football stadium and implementing a security system to enter the building.
As the final order business, Finance Officer Jeffery Jaynes updated the board on the school systems budget resolution for the 2020-2021 school year. The total budget comes in at $40,120,336, with about $13 million listed as construction costs, which are covered by state lottery funds. Jaynes said these funds have elevated the budget from where it typically is and without these funds, the budget would come in around $27 million.
In normal years, the budget would have decreased by $231,000 due to the school system having lost an enrollment of 26 students. Due to the pandemic, the school system will be held harmless for the decrease in students.
“One of the caveats of Covid, is that our enrollment projection will be held harmless. We were budgeted on 1,920 children. We only have about 1,860, which is more than two percent less. In a normal year, if that occurs, the state will reduce your funding, but because of Covid they are going to hold everyone harmless this year with their budgets,” Jaynes said.
The board met in closed session before adjourning.
Important dates for the system include the end of the first nine weeks of instruction on Oct. 19, a remote learning day and parent conference day on Oct. 29, Veteran’s Day on Nov. 11, and the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 and 27.
