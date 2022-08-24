AVERY — Students returned to classrooms on Monday, Aug. 15, and overall their first week back went smoothly, said Avery County Schools Superintendent Dan Brigman.
ACS got a jumpstart on the 2022-2023 school year, starting a week before Watauga and Ashe counties. More than 1,800 students make up Avery County’s school system.
“We’re excited to have the first week of school behind us, and thankfully, everything went very well,” Brigman said.
Bus routes can sometimes be a source of confusion the first week, as students try to figure out what buses they need to get on and when. However, the bus routes ran the first week with no major issues, either on the side of the students or the drivers, Brigman said.
Brigman urged drivers to be mindful of traffic during drop off or pick up hours for the kids. He wants everyone to be careful and “pay attention for our babies.”
“We just want to express the importance of motorists being very careful around bus stops, and making sure to recognize those signs to stop for children when they’re boarding the bus or standing at bus stops,” he said.
The school system gained several new employees this year, including teachers on every school level, and Brigman said he thinks they will all be great additions.
ACS is still focusing on early literacy, career and workforce preparation and school safety, which are some district-wide goals. The system wants to continue to maximize opportunities for its students, Brigman said.
“We look forward to carrying on our tradition of excellence and education in Avery,” he said.
Along with academics, Brigman is enthusiastic about athletics this school year. He attended Avery County High School’s football season opener, and said that the coaches and players were outstanding.
“Even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect the win, our boys played very well,” he said. “(The) coaching staff did an outstanding job coaching our kids, and we’re excited about the new football season. We’re looking forward to our first home game this Friday night, and hopefully everyone will come out and join us.”
