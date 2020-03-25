NEWLAND — Avery County Schools is implementing changes to help connect students with online resources while statewide school closures persist.
On Monday, March 23, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new Executive Order that will keep schools closed until May 15. In the meantime, ACS administration is continuing to strategize and implement ways to get students online and connect with their teachers.
ACS Chief Information Officer Dennis Brown says that the school system has turned up the power on its WiFi networks, so that students and parents can access the school system’s online course material from the parking lot or at other locations near school grounds.
“We have a public network that is generally turned on at 4 p.m. after school is out and we turn it back off again at 6 a.m.,” Brown said. “For this particular situation, we’ve turned it on for 24 hours a day. We’ve also turned the power up on that particular type of network, so if you pull up in the parking lot near the building, you should be able to access it.”
The school system uses the Haiku Learning System on which teachers can post learning content and students simply have to log on to access it. While students use it day-to-day during regular instruction throughout the semester, it will become an increasingly important resource along with students’ physical study packets that were distributed last week.
Brown says that he has been in contact with Verizon Wireless and Carolina West Wireless, along with other school administrators across the region, to see about implementing a system in which mobile hotspots can be placed on buses and these buses can then be parked throughout the community in order to supply students with online connectivity. However, this system is not currently implemented and Avery County’s geography can make it difficult for cell signal to get across.
“Everyone is kind of in the same boat,” Brown said. “They’re trying to figure out how to provide services and devices if the devices are not already in the hands of students. The demand for these mobile hotspots is nationwide now, and gaining access to them can be a challenge.”
In a Wednesday, March 18, press release, the school system informed local parents that internet service providers Spectrum and Skybest has stepped up to offer connectivity to those who do not currently have internet access and where infrastructure is available to receive it.
“We wanted to make sure you were all aware of some opportunities available from local Internet Service Providers (ISPs) during this period of school closure. Both Charter Spectrum and SkyBest are offering free installation, setup and 60 days of internet service to households with K-12 students who do not currently have internet,” according to the release.
For those wishing more information on the potential connection, parties can contact Charter Spectrum at 1 (844) 488-8395 or Skybest, by calling 1 (800) 759-2226.
In the meantime, the school system is keeping its ear open to feedback from students and parents regarding how it can better serve them and connect them to online resources while schools remain closed.
