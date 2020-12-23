NEWLAND — Christmas came early to many Avery County school students on Friday, Dec. 18, as Avery County Schools staff and community volunteers distributed food boxes and board games at Newland Elementary to students ahead of the Christmas holiday break.
The event’s organizer, ACS Child Nutrition Director Tammy Woodie, said that the event was similar to what the school system was doing during the summer: helping ensure the ACS students were well fed while school is out of session.
“We gave out two weeks worth of breakfast and lunch meals for free. We also had raised funds with the Feeding Assistance Program. Normally we raise money to pay off lunch debt, but because our meals were free this year, we were able to redirect our fundraising this year to raise money to buy Christmas meal boxes and games for this event,” Woodie said.
School nutrition staff were able to purchase two full boxes of food for students, which included much more than what they would typically receive on a normal day of school. The boxes included two gallons of milk, cheese, a whole loaf of bread, french fries, meat such as chicken, fish sticks and pizza, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, apples, oranges, tomatoes, cucumbers and whole heads of lettuce.
“It was a lot of food, a lot of food,” Woodie said.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office was also integral in the school system’s efforts. The department set up a box at its office that people could use to drop off board games, which would later be distributed to the kids. Another drop off point was also available at the community market this past month.
With the help of additional funds from the community, Woodie was able to personally shop for the board games, choosing classics such as Candy Land, Monopoly, Trouble and Uno, ensuring that not only would children not go hungry, but they would not be bored this holiday season, either.
“Walmart also donated $300 in gift certificates too, but most of the funds we got were donated from businesses that were in our community and local folks,” Woodie said. “We got a lot of good, family-oriented games.”
Upon receiving the food boxes and games, Woodie said that the response from the students and their families was entirely positive, especially considering that Avery County’s own Santa Claus showed up to the event and greeted each and every one of the kids, with the 24-degree weather not bothering him one bit.
“(Santa) greeted every one of those kids out there at their cars, and they were so excited. Everybody was so happy to get the food. It was well received in the community and well received all the way around. It was a wonderful day and a really good response from everyone involved,” Woodie said. “Our cafeteria workers worked so hard getting all of this together. It was a big job, and they knew how important it was to get this food into our families’ homes.”
