NEWLAND — The Avery County School System is going all in to protect students who ride the bus through an innovative safety system, which is the first of its kind in the state.
The system uses a technology referred to as Predictive Stop Arms that utilizes radar and a loud external speaker to warn students of oncoming vehicles both in the rear and front of the bus if a vehicle is anticipated to speed by a stopped school bus. Initially announced by the school system in January, the new technology is currently being used on two buses on routes in which vehicles have run by a stopped bus, specifically on the four-lane in Newland between the traffic light and the WECR radio station, which is where 80 percent of the violations occur.
The system is provided by SEON, a company that specializes in school bus safety and management, and also equips ACS buses with cameras to record both the inside and outside of the buses. The cameras also enables the NC Highway Patrol to impose penalties on drivers who pass by a stopped school bus, a traffic violation that carries at minimum a Class One misdemeanor, a $500 fine, as well as five points against the offender’s driver’s license and four points against their insurance.
Brian King, transportation director for ACS, said that the company approached him and offered the unique opportunity for ACS to become the first school system in the state to try out the new technology.
“Every one of our buses is equipped with SEON cameras. We did a field audit for them to update our equipment, and that’s when SEON approached me about (the Predictive Stop Arms). They said they didn’t have the first one in North Carolina and would like to do a pilot program. I told them I would like to be the one to do it,” King said.
The system is designed to alert children of oncoming cars when they step off the bus and begin to cross the road. Although King notes that ACS’s transportation department limits the number of road crossings the children need to take to a bare minimum, the system also provides just as much benefit to the bus drivers themselves, who are able to alert the children of oncoming vehicles even before they step off the bus.
The buses that have implemented the Predictive Stop Arms are also equipped with a green safety light that is in the bus driver’s view and flashes red when the system detects any oncoming vehicles. One recording from bus driver Kenneth Carver’s bus shows that when the light flashes red and the alarm goes off with a loud “stop do not cross,” Carver instinctively swings his arm around to keep the children from stepping off the bus until it is safe to do so.
“The radar system stretches out to warn them. If a car is coming real fast, it gives an earlier warning than one that is just rolling up. It’s amazing how it works,” King said.
As for when the children enter the bus, the kids are trained to wait for crossing signals for the bus driver before they cross the road. The bus driver ensures that all traffic is stopped, while the Predictive Stop Arm notifies both parties of incoming vehicles.
“If this system saves one life, it’s worth every penny of it,” King said. “This new system has a better chance of saving a student from getting hit by warning them to stay on the other side of the road.”
To see the Predictive Stop Arm system in action, click to averyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.