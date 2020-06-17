NEWLAND — Avery County Schools is continuing to take enrollment applications for its new universal pre-K program, which provides child care services to families regardless of income or financial status.
The school system has offered a pre-K program for a number of years, with all five of its elementary schools providing pre-schooling for children who are four-years-old by Aug. 31.
Dr. Richard Griffin, Director of Federal Programs for ACS, said that the school system has worked diligently over the past several years to open up the program to families who would otherwise have to pay for the service. Children qualify for the program in accordance with North Carolina’s pre-K standards, which are based on the child’s age and family income.
“About a month ago, the board talked about it and approved the universal pre-K program, which essentially means that [families] who do not qualify for NC pre-K would not have to pay. If students qualify for NC pre-K, they go free based on state qualifications, but students that do not meet the qualifications are generally families that are over the income [guideline] that is established by the state,” Dr. Griffin said.
Historically, the school system has allowed families that exceed the income guideline to enter the program. Two years ago, the board of education approved a sliding scale to determine how much a family would pay for preschooling, with fees ranging from $300, $350 and $400 a month. Now, those fees have been covered thanks to additional funding that the school system has accessed through the state.
“We’re very excited with the fact that we can offer this program for students at no cost starting this next school year moving forward,” Dr. Griffin said.
The school system accepts applications throughout the year as long as it has spots available. Dr. Griffin said that he hopes to begin enrollment screenings again in July and August since Spring screenings had to be canceled due precautions surrounding COVID-19.
As of Monday, June 15, the school system has received 73 applications for its program starting in the Fall and has a capacity of 90 students. Last school year, the school system had 66 students enrolled in the program.
“The pay was a deterring factor for some, but now we’re hoping that we will get more applications,” Dr. Griffin said.
ACS uses two curriculums for its pre-K program: the Creative Curriculum for Preschool and the North Carolina Foundations for Early Learning and Development Standards. Children are also provided breakfast and lunch as well as snacks throughout the day.
“We have some very passionate educators. We have some very talented pre-K teachers across our district that are passionate about helping students. It is a very well run, very efficient program. We welcome folks to put in an application and come and join us,” Dr. Griffin said.
Parents can visit Avery County Schools’ central office or visit any one of the five elementary schools to pick up and fill out an application for the program. Parents can also fill out a program online by clicking to averyschools.net/prek.
