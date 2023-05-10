NEWLAND — Dozens of couples walked down the red carpet and onto the dance floor at Avery High School’s 2023 Prom on Saturday, May 6.
This year’s theme was “The Gala,” a blend of the Met Gala and a general red carpet premiere. Elegant centerpieces and decorations, such as a flower wall and a large golden “Gala” sign, highlighted the theme. The prom committee, headed by teachers Jennifer Hurst and Shelby Barrier, made many of the decorations. The prom committee consists of a handful of juniors at ACHS, said Avery High School English teacher Cody Laws, who also helped organize the event. Laws, who has chaperoned several proms, said that he most enjoyed this prom event compared to previous ones, and that Hurst and Barrier did a wonderful job.
“Everyone always has fun at prom, but they seemed to enjoy this one even more,” he said.
Just less than 240 students filled the Avery Community Center for a night of dancing and fun, Barrier said. For those who didn’t want to dance, or those who needed a break, there were cornhole boards set up outside, refreshments picked out by the prom committee and a photo booth.
Planning for prom begins early during the spring semester. Once the prom committee is formed, it starts meeting regularly in March. The committee decides on a theme and picks out decorations, activities, favors, food and more. This year, students received a favor box, filled with a chocolate bar hand-wrapped in the ACHS logo, gourmet truffles and a magnetic photo strip holder for their photo booth pictures, Barrier said.
Many students stayed this year until the DJ played the last song, she said. Youth2Youth sponsored the Avery After Prom Party and paid for each student to have Pelican’s Snoballs, she said. The truck, which Barrier said was a huge hit among the students, came to prom first and then went to the after party at the Rock Gym.
“Seeing all the smiles and laughter made the work all worth it,” she said.
