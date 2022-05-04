”Everyone is special in their own way, We make each other strong; We’re not the same, we’re different in a good way, Together’s where we belong.
We’re all in this together, Once we know that we are, we’re all stars; And we see that we’re all in this together, And it shows when we stand hand in hand. Make our dreams come true.”
NEWLAND — The Avery County High School drama program’s spring production of “High School Musical” included the performance of a song entitled “We’re All in This Together,” singing the aforementioned lyrics which was not only belted by members of the cast during the recent production, but also was reprised by the group during a ceremony on Sunday, May 1, that brought to a crescendo a journey of nearly four years leading to the completion of the new ACHS two-story wing and renovations.
Avery County education leaders, as well as local and state governmental officials and the community, gathered in the Avery High School’s new facility to cut the ribbon for the official completion of the largest renovation project in the school’s 50-plus-year history.
More than 100 stakeholders, students, faculty and guests were on hand at ACHS for the occasion which offered finger foods and refreshments to welcome guests to the new facility. The event also featured a tour of the new facilities which, though officially christened on May 1, has seen the vast majority of the facility being used for a sizable portion of the school year, as punch lists were whittled down and minor additions were made during the last several months.
Dignitaries on hand for the occasion included state Senators Deanna Ballard, Warren Daniel and Ralph Hise. Pivotal local leadership was also on hand, including Avery County Board of Education Chairman John Greene and board members Kathey Aldridge, Jane Bumgarner, Pat Edwards and Ruth Shirley, as well as ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman. Avery County Commissioners were on hand for the ceremony, including Woodie Young, Dennis Aldridge and Tim Phillips.
Avery High School Principal Ricky Ward spoke during the ceremony, which also featured addresses from Greene, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Avery County Board of Commissioners Chair Martha Hicks, and Pierre Henwood with Boomerang Design of Charlotte, who served as project manager.
“We had a wonderful turnout for the ribbon cutting, there were around 100 people in attendance,” AHS Principal Ricky Ward said. “The new building is a true blessing for our students, faculty, and staff. What a wonderful place to learn and work.”
Ward also expressed appreciation to local leaders whose efforts made the renovation a reality.
“Thank you to the board of education, the board of commissioners, the County Manager, and the citizens of Avery County for providing a building that we can be proud of for our students,” Ward added.
In addition to Ward addressing the audience, Brigman spoke and touted the state-of-the-art facility, lauding its completion.
“This project has made everyone involved with the school as proud as ever to be an Avery High Viking and from Avery County,” Brigman said.
Additionally, Barrier shared with the audience the satisfaction of the project resulting in a long-term team effort, while Hicks expressed appreciation to the county’s taxpayers for entrusting leadership to carry the project to completion as well as the present and future students of ACHS who currently and, in years to come, will benefit from the commitment made by area leaders to provide the type of facility to promote learning and school pride.
Avery senior students Brook Cheuvront and Baker Bumgarner represented the school’s student body in the official cutting of the ribbon signifying the project’s completion, while additional students, including the Avery High School JROTC Color Guard, presented colors in honor of the nation.
Despite a pandemic and delays along the way, the new facility stands as a testament to being “all in this” together to complete a generational project to benefit education and train students today and beyond.
