NEWLAND — On February 27, Avery County High School hosted a charity event to raise funds for the Zoellner family. Jay Zoellner lost his life in a wreck on February 15 on Hwy. 105 in Linville. His two daughters, both students in Avery County Schools, sustained injuries in a wreck on February 15 on Hwy. 105 in Linville.
The school organized a sucessful take-out lunch event to benefit the family, as a large number of people turned up to support the cause. The event was primarily focused on selling food to raise funds, with options of spaghetti and BBQ meals on offer. Attendees could purchase a plate of food for $12, with all proceeds benefiting the Zoeller family.
The food was cooked and served by volunteers and students led by Erika Eller, a teacher at the school. Sponsors included local businesses in the community such as Carolina BBQ, Highlander BBQ, Food Lion, Ingles, Harmony Baptist Church, Banner Elk Christian Fellowship, Aaron Baptist Church, First Baptist Newland, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Oak Grove Baptist Church, ACS employees, ACS students, delivery volunteers, meal package prep, and Lowe’s Foods.
The atmosphere at the event was one of community spirit and support. People of all ages came together to support the family, displaying a show of support and solidarity throughout the event. Attendees mingled and chatted while waiting to get their meals, and there was a palpable sense of satisfaction in knowing that they were helping to make a difference.
Through the sale of food and drinks, school staff tells that the event sales far exceeded expectations, as the event ran out of food twice. Additionally, the fundraiser brought the local community together in a meaningful way, serving as a reminder of the power of community support and charity.
