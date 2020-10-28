NEWLAND — The current COVID-19 pandemic has forced many entities to adjust or cancel their usual plans and schedules. Public schools have been no exception, as the normal school day has been altered dramatically at times in states across the country since March.
Given the adversity faced by students, teachers and staff facing the complications posed by the virus, Avery High School made the best of its 2020 Homecoming celebration. Although the traditional parade, crowds, and home football game were absent, the school got creative in its celebration, as students and clubs created mini-floats and displayed them on parade around the high school track at MacDonald Stadium.
In all, a total of nine floats participated, with the Avery High JROTC program winning the Mini-Float competition, as its cardboard tank possessed the ability to launch a T-shirt to adoring and socially distanced fellow students.
As well, an outdoor fall festival was held in conjunction with the Homecoming festivities, as approximately 20 booths participated in the event which were each sponsored by a different school club or organization.
No Homecoming is complete without a Homecoming court, and Avery students made their voices heard in electing representatives from each class, as well as the 2020 Homecoming Queen and King. The following students were named to this year’s Homecoming Court:
Freshmen representatives: Sarah Gatewood, Will Stanford
Sophomore representatives: Cora Lee Hollifield, Lily Daniels, Caydn Pannell, Chad Giarrusso
Junior representatives: Emma Robinson, Marisol Guzman, Taylor Page, Johnathan Cable, Bradley Parker
Senior representatives: Bailey Bartlett, Emmalee Carver, Lizzy Calloway, Penelope Brocco, Nolan Hughes, Parker Gautier, Damian Fuller, Jonah Hayes
Penelope Brocco was crowned as 2020 ACHS Homecoming Queen, with Nolan Hughes named Homecoming King.
