NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Education reviewed the system’s 2021-2022 accountability report and recognized its quarterly Friends of Education award recipients.
The board awarded Teirsa Lane, manager of Camp Linn Haven, its Friends of Education award during an upfront session. Lane organizes many events to benefit the community each year through Camp Linn Haven, one of which is the Back to School Bash. This year, nearly 600 backpacks were distributed to students during the annual event, which has been happening for around five years.
Superintendent Dan Brigman and BOE Chairman John Greene presented the Lanes with their award after Greene read the plaque to them. He thanked them for their support and service of the students and faculty in Avery County Schools.
Casey Johnson presented the 2021-2022 accountability overview. The scores were compared to Region 7, which has 15 schools in it, and the state’s overall scores. Johnson reminded everyone to remember that some of the tests were reformed, so places where there are slight declines or dips in percentile aren’t necessarily a reason for concern.
“I think that we have to remember that there’s a story. Although these are numbers and it seems like pretty hard and fast facts, it’s really not,” she said. “Every school has a story of why their scores are the way that they are.”
For example, the cohort graduation rate was down, but Johnson said it’s important to remember that when COVID hit, some kids struggled with online learning and weren’t able to pull out of it. The accountability overview showed that two schools exceeded growth, four schools met growth and two did not meet growth. Overall achievement is the portion of students who scored a 3, 4 or 5 on their EOGs. Overall growth is whether or not the school met its anticipated growth level in that school year.
Johnson explained that there’s a formula to calculate the school’s scores, which are given in letter grades. The formula is 80% overall achievement and 20% overall growth, which may not always work for every school, she said. The score may be kind of misleading, she said, because despite the fact that a school may receive a low performance rate, it may have met its expected growth in reading and math. On top of that, the tests don’t take “learning loss” into consideration, and the kids are still expected to take the tests at grade level after the pandemic, which Johnson said isn’t entirely fair to the kids or the teachers who are trying to catch them up.
“There’s too many pieces to this puzzle,” she said. “We need to consider the whole picture instead of just looking at these numbers.”
Vice chair Kathey Aldridge said that she was very happy with the overall scores and Brigman said this is a chance to learn from the past few years and view this as a fresh start now that there is a returned sense of normalcy.
In other news and notes:
- Thomas Howell presented a plan for the Beginning Teacher Support Program, which was approved by the board.
- The board tabled the policy for online instruction on the suggestion from board member Pat Edwards to include a statement within the policy about parent permission for online classes, similar to what’s required for dual enrollment.
- The board approved an ACHS field trip to Camp Dixie for a leadership camp in Fayetteville.
