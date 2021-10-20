NEWLAND — With a crowd so large it had to up-size its meeting space to the county extension office, the Avery County Board of Education voted unanimously at its October regular meeting to make masks optional for teachers and students effective Oct. 13.
The motion was proposed by Ruth Shirley, who said that hearing a student speak was integral in her changing her decision from the last meeting, where she voted in favor of a mask requirement.
“The students are who we have to look at, and I said at the last meeting I wish there was a student here,” Shirley said. Shirley said she also received feedback that some teachers enforced the mask requirement harshly while others ignored it. Ultimately, Shirley said that parents who spoke about their experiences with quarantines and how requiring masks had not helped their children avoid quarantining and missing school changed her perspective.
Parents also spoke to the board about challenges the board had not heard about yet, particularly the challenges with the new online learning platform the county is using, Canvas. Multiple parents stated that both students and teachers are unfamiliar with Canvas and are struggling to use it, making learning from home during quarantine nearly impossible.
All the board members shared their appreciation for parents coming to discuss their concerns with the board, in what John Greene said was a show of true democracy. None of the parents who have previously spoken in favor of masks returned, and the crowd spoke to a variety of concerns in support of parental choice to choose whether their student wears a face covering.
Two of the most impactful speakers during public comments were the ones who did not speak about masks. Baker Ledford and Libby Powell both spoke during public comments asking the board to consider funding the Avery County High School band, which they said receives no funding and is in need of funds for instrument repairs, new uniforms and more. After their emotional appeals, at the end of the evening the community raised a total of $1,000 out of its pockets to give to the band.
Funding for school activities continued to be a topic on the floor when the Banner Elk Kiwanis came to present grant funding to the school. Jim Swinkola spoke for the Kiwanis along with Kiwanis members Anne Winkleman, Ann Swinkola and Trey Oakley. The Kiwanis Club raises money at popular events in the county such as the Woolly Worm Festival, the Highland Games and more.
“Every penny, every dollar that is generated through those fundraising activities is plowed back into our community to make sure that the well being of children is improved because of our efforts,” Swinkola said.
The Kiwanis Club is contributing $16,000 in support of the Riverside Elementary project which includes an outdoor classroom and greenhouse and $9,500 in support of the Avery High Key Club including leadership training for students.
Swinkola presented student Bob Greer and Watson, the DECA club’s current program supervisor, with a $1,000 check for the high school’s effort to rekindle DECA, the Distributive Education Clubs of America, a career-oriented club in which students learn about and practice marketing and entrepreneurship skills through projects.
Although the program has not been run at ACHS for a few years, it is being revitalized this year. In the past, students practiced through projects such as commercials, telethons, fashion shows and more and have historically excelled at district, state and national competitions.
The ACBOE invites the public to its next meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at its regular meeting location at the Avery County Board of Education administrative office.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
