NEWLAND — In a surprise vote, the Avery County Board of Education narrowly voted 3-2 to require masks for grades 3 through 12 in Avery County schools starting Oct. 6. Additionally, teachers have been asked to try to separate students as much as possible during breaks, lunch periods and other times when large groups may gather.
The board will revisit this policy at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, where they can continue, change or eliminate the mask requirement.
Board members Jane Bumgarner, Ruth Shirley and Patricia Edwards voting in favor of the measure, and Kathey Aldridge and John Greene voted against. The board’s decision comes at a time when COVID-19 infections had been rising again in the area following the appearance of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original coronavirus, according to local and federal health officials. The number of active cases in Avery County skyrocketed from 13 in June to 152 in August.
Concessions and compromise were not off the table during the meeting, however. After the vote, Edwards motioned to relax the mask requirement to allow for preschool through first grade students to not be required to wear masks in an effort to not obstruct learning. Ultimately, the board voted unanimously to not require masks for students in preschool through third grade, since these are the years in which students are learning to read and masks could impede that development.
The board also placed emphasis on finding times during the day that students could socially distance and not wear masks.
To help in future decisions, the board is asking the county schools’ superintendent, Dr. Dan Brigman, to work with administrators and school nurses to develop suggestions for thresholds to put in place to guide future decisions about masks. With 57 students in quarantine, all board members agreed they want to decrease this number.
“Even if it's just 57 kids, 57 healthy kids do not need to be home, or with grandparents,” Edwards said. She spoke about students who may not have the best situations at home, and highlighted that for many students school is where they receive love, care, food and support.
“We're a community. We’re Avery County. We've talked about that. Let's come together and make whatever works work for kids,” Edwards said.
The decision came after lengthy conversation that included several parents speaking during the public comments portion of the meeting. Some speakers returned to public comments after speaking at previous meetings to reiterate their stances in favor of or against masking, highlighting the importance of preserving parents’ right to choose for their children.
Other speakers addressed the board to reiterate the severity of COVID-19 and the threat it poses to students, particularly those with health conditions or immunocompromisation.
Greene said that the board will continue to be data driven and shared that COVID-19 cases at county schools have recently decreased. Given the recent trend, Greene shared concern that the board was ignoring the data they had committed to be driven by.
“We’re turning a blind eye to liberty,” Greene said, questioning whether a mask mandate is worth suspending the basic rights of the students, faculty and staff of Avery’s schools.
Ultimately, a majority of board members shared that the decision was not political.
“In my heart, it’s just about the kids,” Aldridge said.
In an October 1 memo to school students, parents, faculty, staff and administration, Brigman encouraged that, while some may disagree with the decision, "everyone remain focused on learning next week since we all agree that is the greatest need of all students in Avery County Schools, especially after all the challenges we have faced together as a school community."
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
