NEWLAND — On Saturday, May 22, Sherman Pritchard, 94, was honored by the Linville Mason Lodge for more than 70 years of dedicated service to the organization. Pritchard is known throughout the community as the founder of The Avery Journal and for his selfless commitment to community organizations.
Pritchard was presented the certificate for 70 years of membership by the District Deputy Grand Master, while several masonic brothers and family and friends were in attendance. In order to join the masons, one has to be at least 21 years old, and Pritchard had joined when he was 23. Pritchard is also a member of the Avery County Shrine Club.
“It’s really a rare occurrence,” Dennis Sudderth, who is a 32nd degree mason, said.
The masons are one of the oldest organizations in existance and have influenced the country throughout its history. Masons in American history have included George Washington, the signers of the Declaration of Independence and many presidents thereafter.
Sudderth said that freemasonry is not a religion, but it is a religious organization, since one does have to believe in God to be a member. The origins of freemasonry goes back to medieval Europe, when the masons were responsible for building the cathedrals. Nowadays, masons are speculative masons, meaning that they no longer lay stone but rather contribute to their communities in a number of other ways.
The members of the Linville Mason Lodge support the Oxford Orphanage in Oxford, NC, as well as take care of widows and orphans. In partnership with the Shriners, the organizations also raise money for burn victims and children.
“We try to make good men better,” Sudderth said.
Throughout all those years, Pritchard has been an instrumental part of the masons’ efforts.
“Sherman Pritchard has been a faithful member of the organization during all of these years,” Sudderth said. “He’s been a pillar of the community.”
