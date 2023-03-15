HIGH COUNTRY — Thirty years ago North Carolina was hit by what has become known as the blizzard of the century. In March 1993, a cyclonic storm that formed over the Gulf of Mexico made its way on land and combined with a perfect storm of meteorological factors to bring strong winds and heavy snowfall to the eastern United States.
The Avery Journal-Times had ample coverage of the event when it happened. The following is a retrospective of those stories:
“Blizzard Hits Avery” (March 18, 1993 edition of the Avery Journal)
A freak snowstorm that many have called the storm of the century passed through the North Carolina mountains over the weekend, dumping three feet of snow throughout the county and stranding residents for days without power, phones, and in some cases, even food.
Forecasters were broadcasting last week that snow was expected for the weekend, and that it could be the biggest storm the Mountain Empire has seen all winter. Even with this warning, however, residents were not prepared for the impact this storm produced.
As snow began falling Friday afternoon, meteorologists began to discover the power of the storm as the barometric pressure continued to drop. As the storm passed over the Carolinas the barometric pressure dropped to a record low of 28.25, this is lower than what was recorded for the eye of Hurricane Hugo, and lower than ever recorded in the history of weather record-keeping.
The largest amount of snow accumulation recorded in the area was at Mount Mitchell, where 50 inches of snow was recorded by Sunday afternoon. Most of Avery County received 30 to 40 inches, with drifts as high as 15 feet as a result of high winds blowing snow. Many of these drifts made primary and secondary roads impassable.
Due to the heavy snow and large drifts, many county residents were without power and phone service for most of the weekend. Power outages were reported in the Crossnore, Jonas Ridge, Banner Elk, Cary’s Flat and Pineola regions of the county, as well as the Elk Park and Buck Mountain areas.
Many residents were without heat and food, which in turn kept the County’s Emergency Management office, as well as the Sheriff’s Department, busy as phones were flooded with calls from residents needing help.
According to Phillip McCloud of the Avery County Sheriff’s Department, the department answered more than 3,000 calls a day over the weekend. The calls ranged from emergency 911 calls requesting food or kerosene to residents inquiring about road conditions. Dispatchers were having as much trouble getting to work as area residents. They had to work 24- hour shifts throughout the weekend. Only four dispatchers at most could make it in at a time, making their job nearly impossible to keep up with. Five sheriff’s department lines and two E-911 lines rang constantly all the way into Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Department had one good note through all of the chaos... as bad as the road conditions were, there were no serious accidents reported.
Rescue personnel ran throughout the weekend evacuating residents and getting them to safe shelters set up in the county. For those with no heat, electricity or food, these personnel were a welcome sight.
The Ingles grocery store was opened for Avery County officials to purchase food and supplies for families stranded throughout the county. Rescue volunteers, county officials and volunteer firemen worked to pack food up in boxes to distribute it to those who needed it via four-wheel drive vehicles, on foot, and, in some cases, by snowmobile.
County officials were able to gain access to two different snowmobiles for emergency use. One was donated by Barry King of Linville Ridge, and the other by Mark and Leslie Lavendoski. The Lavenoski couple also worked for two solid days operating the snowmobile and helping with rescue efforts.
One of the areas most severely hit was the Cary’s Flat area on the back side of Grandfather Mountain. Residents were without power and phones, and the road to Cary’s Flat was blocked with drifts up to 15 feet high. The only link to the outside world was rescue worker Gary Presnell of the Linville Central Rescue Squad, who walked through waist deep snow from house to house checking on residents.
He was able to communicate with county dispatch via radio communication on the rescue frequency. Through these communications county officials were able to send the aid needed.
Food was transported into Cary’s Flat, along with heaters and oil, via snowmobiles. WSOC television station Channel 9 out of Charlotte was also on hand with their helicopter to airlift oxygen tanks to home-bound patients there whose life depended on respiratory aid. Sheriff Ed Gwyn flew in with the helicopter to pinpoint where the supplies needed to go.
Volunteer firemen throughout the county worked as long as 35-40 hours straight, as did rescue personnel to get heaters, food and supplies to those throughout the county.
An extensive rescue was under way Monday evening for three residents who live on the back side of Roseboro Road across the Blue Ridge Parkway. Tom Abernathy, his wife and her 75-year-old mother had been without power from Saturday afternoon until Monday evening, when they felt it was necessary to call the sheriff’s department. Members of the Linville-Central Rescue Squad, aided by Crossnore and Linville firemen, had to travel up Roseboro Road, cross the Parkway and carry the three out to safety.
It took rescuers almost two hours to get up Roseboro Road with four-wheel drive vehicles as they encountered deep drifts and heavy snow banks. J.C. Smith of Linville donated his tractor to the squad and, with the help of Mike Hardin, also of Linville, to operate the tractor, a path was cleared for the rescuers up to the parkway. Rescuers came upon another obstacle upon reaching the parkway, however, as snow drifts became too much for even the tractor to clear in time.
It became obvious after reviewing the situation that the only way to reach the victims was by way of snowmobiles. Rick Daniels of the Linville-Central Rescue Squad went on to the residence with the snowmobile to assess the condition of the Abernathys. Upon arriving he explained that the only transportation available was what he was driving. Although plans were originally to pack Henrietta Thomas, Abernathy’s mother-in-law, in a Stokes rescue basket and pull her up the mountain to safety behind the snowmobile, plans quickly took a change as the 75-year-old mother looked with a smile and stated that she wasn’t scared of that thing. “Let me ride on the back!”
Shortly after her transport up the mountain late Monday night, Mr. and Mrs. Abernathy were transported to safety via the snowmobile.
There was one death in the county over the weekend, possibly related to the storm. Bob Calloway, 59, of Pineola was found dead in his home Monday morning. According to Dudley Greene of the sheriff’s department, the apparent cause was natural. It is not known and officials would not say if the death was weather related, however conditions made it next to impossible for anyone to check on him.
Rescue efforts, food, oil and supply deliveries continued into Tuesday as reinforcements came to the aid of county officials and volunteers. National Guard personnel from the Badin National Guard arrived in Avery County to assist even further efforts to help supply residents in the Whitaker’s Branch community with fuel, oil, heat and food. A National Guard helicopter was flown in from Salisbury to airlift and drop these supplies to residents who couldn’t be reached by other means.
According to McCloud, “This is the worst situation I have ever seen in Avery County. It has been so hard to get everyone in need and it is hard for people to understand that.”
McCloud went on to say that radio and communications were hampered further by so much down-state traffic.
“Every time someone in Avery County would try to communicate, someone in another area would talk over them. So far operations are going as well as can be expected,” McCloud reported, adding that “Everyone has worked together better than I have ever seen. Agencies have all cooperated with each other. Volunteers, including fire and rescue personnel, have worked around the clock on their own time and expense and through the efforts of everyone out there. A lot of aid has been given.”
This storm, being termed “The Storm of the Century,” has definitely lived to its name. It is one that residents will not soon forget, and has brought the community together as one in a time of need.
County officials would like to express a special thank-you to all the volunteers of the community, as well as the local businesses who opened to supply these volunteers with the most needed food, gas, kerosene and other supplies. Rescue efforts will continue until everyone has been supplied with the necessities, and they are able to get dug out from the worst storm in history.
Ediorial: “Stranded” March 18, 1993 edition of The Avery Journal
It was fun at first. The Blizzard of 1993: a high adventure. There was plenty of food in the pantry, plenty of food stacked by the Buckstove, in case the electricity went off, charcoal for the grill and a jug of drinking water, down comforter and blankets. Fortunately, the electricity did not go off in my area, as it did in so many places.
On Friday afternoon, when the snow was falling, thick and wet, I made the mistake of pulling my 4-wheel drive vehicle down in my driveway, thinking I could drive out the following morning. Wrong! It was already bogged down, and that was before Saturday night’s winds, which howled across my roof like so many banshees. Friends and relatives, both in-county and out-of-state, had been calling since early Saturday morning to check on my welfare. I was pleased and touched for their concern, but knowing that should an emergency arise, nobody could reach me. With the temperature hovering around two above zero, I estimated the wind-chill factor was 40 below zero.
I was amazed at the sight that met my eyes at first light Sunday morning. A five-foot snowdrift surrounded my truck. There were four-foot snow drifts on both my front porch and deck, and I could not get the front storm door open to let the poodle outside. “We got problems here, kid,” I told him as I carried him down the basement steps and was met by a wall of snow when I opened the basement door. The little dog sank in the snowdrift, then managed to reach a little windswept space to use the bathroom. I didn’t have to urge the poodle to come back inside.
On Sunday I called my neighbor, Ed Guzowski, and asked if he and his wife needed any food. He said no, they had been out on their cross-country skis and were doing fine.
I then called Dick and Dawn Sanderson, who were up from Charlotte for the weekend with their three children, Amy, 9, Melissa, 7, and Tray, 3. Dick said they had plenty of food and the children had a stomach virus but were improving. They, in turn, asked if I needed anything. “I’ve got a snow shovel and can help you dig out,” Dick said. I told him it would take more than a shovel to get my truck out.
The clouds got lighter Sunday and late Sunday night I was awakened by moonlight shining in the room. I arose to gaze, with wonder, at the quarter moon illuminating the snow-covered mountain. The drifts looked like beaches at the ocean where the wind had blown the fine snow. I had never seen a more beautiful scene.
By Monday morning, with the thermometer standing on zero, I was ready to go to work so I called another neighbor, Irvin Fryberger. I was a bit concerned about Irvin and Dorothy being stranded, as Dorothy has a lung condition and has not been well this winter. Irv said Harry Gwyn was supposed to come and remove snow. By mid afternoon, Gwyn had not shown up. Sometime around 4 p.m. Gwyn’s bulldozer and backhoe appeared on the road adjoining mine. My hopes arose, only to be dashed a little later, as neither machine made it around the loop where the Frybergers and I live. I felt like someone on a desert isle who keeps seeing ships that pass, unaware of the victim.
By Monday night, I was getting cabin fever. I told my sister, Jo, that I wouldn’t have made a good pioneer woman on the plains. “Imagine being isolated in a sod house with the snow melting and getting mud all over.” I said to Jo, who retorted, as she was also snowed in, “They didn’t have any business going West. Most of them left perfectly good homes to get on a covered wagon...”
Irv said Gwyn was supposed to come back the first thing Tuesday morning. The first thing came and went, with no sign of Gwyn. My deadline was at noon so I called my publisher and told him I didn’t know when I would get out. He laughed and said, “Well, you’re the one who wanted to live in the wilderness! You might have to call your stories in.”
At approximately 9:30, building inspector Dan Vance called me from the courthouse and said a couple of National Guardsmen were there with Bill Baker, superintendent of Blue Ridge Youth Center, and that they were helping stranded people and they would come after me. Baker arrived on my mountain with Jim Kerr and Rick Laney, of the 118th Communication Squadron, headquartered in Badin, North Carolina. I was overjoyed at the sight of them. “The troops are coming!” I yelled to the mystified poodle, as they came floundering through the drifts. Now I have an inkling of how the Kuwaitis felt when Stormin’ Norman arrived!
“5,000 left without electricity during storm” from the March 25, 1993 edition of The Avery Journal
“We had 5,000 customers without electricity during the weekend of the blizzard,” said Rob Oaks, District Ranger at Mountain Electric Co-op, Newland. “Our employees worked day and night until we got everyone’s power restored. We tried to alternate them because they kept getting a little tireder all the time. It was Tuesday, March 16, before some of them got any rest. Some employees could not get home and took cat-naps on the couches at the office.”
Oaks said the calls started coming to the Mountain Electric office Friday night, March 12. “We started logging the calls, and addressing the situation. The Flat Springs section on Old Beech Mountain was one of the first to go. Then Roan Mountain, Burbank, Simerly Creek and Tiger Creek,” Oaks said. In addition to serving Avery County, Mountain Electric serves that area of Carter County, Tennessee.
The next to go was the major circuit line that feeds electricity to Crossnore, Linville Falls and Jonas Ridge. Around nightfall, March 13, a tree fell on the line near Ken Anderson’s residence, plunging the town of Newland into darkness.
“It was difficult for our crew to get to Roseborough to restore their electricity,” Oaks said, “because the drifts were four- to eight-feet deep. It’s an isolated line, and we did not have full on until March 17.”
“What was so bad,” Oaks said, “was the fact that we couldn’t get our equipment out, and most of the state’s DOT equipment was stuck. It took all day to get Mountain Electric pushed out.”
Oaks said he would like for people to also realize that if power goes at one of the three substations, his crews cannot get it back on until it is fixed at the substation.
“Our top priorities are the hospitals and anyone who is sick,” Oaks said. “We keep a list of people on oxygen or other life support systems. There are approximately 20, and if their electricity fails, we know we must get to them first.
The areas where electricity did not fail are the places where we have cleared the right-of-way,” Oaks said. “I would like to appeal to our customers to please, please, let us clear trees away from the electric lines. Everybody wants to ‘save a tree,’ but remember, you might save your life, or your neighbors’, by allowing the right-of-way to be cut.”
Oaks praised Bucky Vance and his crew from the state DOT. “Had it not been for their diligence in clearing the roads under such extenuating circumstances, we could never have reached our customers to restore their power,” Oaks said. “Bucky’s men worked until they almost dropped, and kept right on working, just like we did.”
Oaks also praised the people of Avery County and Carter County: Mountain people are very adaptable, they are the best people in the world. I have been blessed to serve them.” Oaks has been with Mountain Electric for 29 years, starting out as an apprentice lineman. He then worked as an engineer before accepting the position of manager when Junior Buchanan retired.
“Blizzard of ‘93 — The Aftermath” March 25, 1993 edition of The Avery Journal
As the temperatures begin to rise and Spring moves into the mountains there is only a scarce reminiscence of the blizzard that ravaged the North Carolina Mountains, as well as the entire East Coast.
The storm that ravaged Avery County managed to bring residents of the communities together to work as one, helping each other to survive, and showed that each was out for each other, and not for themselves.
The Blizzard of ‘93 brought many residents and families together, resulting in neighbors meeting neighbors they have never before met, and led many to perform deeds and acts of goodwill many times never thought of on a daily basis.
Rescue personnel, fire department members, BRIDGE crews and so many other volunteer services worked as many as 48 hours straight volunteering their time and services to help those stranded in life-threatening situations throughout the ordeal, delivering food, heaters, kerosene, oxygen and medication to those who needed it. Law departments worked 24 to 48 hours straight shifts coordinating and organizing relief efforts, delivering much needed supplies, and maintaining relief and aid throughout the week.
As life begins to return to a normal state in the High Country, words are passed from one organization to another, from residents to officials, and from residents to residents. Those words all have one thing in common. They are all words of thanks.
“Thanks to the man down the road who came and cleared our driveway with a front-end loader at no cost on his own time. Thanks to the guy on the snowmobile who came and got us.
Thanks to rescue personnel who got the girl to the hospital in time during the height of the storm to have her baby safely delivered!”
The Blizzard of ‘93 had its misfortunes and caused more turmoil and chaos in the mountains than any event in recent memory, but through all the trouble it caused, it brought a community together and showed that in a time of need we work for each other, and can be brought together as one to help those in need.
The Linville Central Rescue Squad would like to express their sincere thanks to all of those who aided in rescue and relief efforts. As the list is too large to name specific names, thanks goes out to all the county first responders and fire personnel, Sheriff and local Police Department officials, the Emergency Management staff, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Mountain Electric officials, the BRIDGE crews who aided in clearing and evacuating, the National Guard, local businesses who stayed open for food and fuel supplies, and especially you, the residents of Avery County, with your dozers, four-wheel drive vehicles and manpower available to help us render aid.
The Blizzard of ‘93 is now a thing of the past, full of memories, and proof that a community can work together for each other in a time of need.
