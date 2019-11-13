AVERY COUNTY — Choose-and-cut operations at local farms will be opening for the season this weekend, giving locals and visitors who covet fresh Fraser firs the chance to claim their own for the holiday season.
Christmas trees are the largest crop in Avery County and a major industry in the High Country, both bringing visitors to the area to claim their own tree in person and sending trees to other areas for sale at lots.
“Right now the choose-and-cut farms are getting ready, testing equipment and getting employees trained,” North Carolina Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jennifer Greene said.
Greene said wholesalers have already been shipping trees for a couple weeks at this point, adding that growers are still seeing the effects of a limited supply following a period of overplanting.
“We’re still seeing the effects of that,” Green said. “It’s hard to know. When we had the oversupply we knew we were getting ready to come out of it and that things were going to turn around, but I really don’t think that anyone saw how quickly it was going to turn around. We literally blinked and we were in the situation that we’re in.”
Christmas trees take between seven and 10 years to grow, meaning growers have to plan nearly a decade in advance when planting.
“We’re like any other agricultural crop,” Greene said. “You have supply-and-demand issues at all times. It’s just so unique with us because it takes so long to get through a cycle.”
Greene advises those who want larger trees to shop early because there are small trees available, but the supply of trees from seven feet and up is more limited. Greene noted small trees, including ones that can fit on a table, are popular now as well, though some people still enjoy the larger-sized evergreens.
“My best friend, they go for the Griswold tree,” Greene said, referencing the comically large tree Chevy Chase’s character in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” brings home.
Avery County Christmas trees have also been in the news quite a bit in the recent past, making national headlines as Newland grower Larry Smith had a tree placed in the White House and many more trees from Smith and a pair of other growers have been used for a display at the National Christmas Tree for the past two years.
Additionally, Avery County farmers Paul Smith and Mark Smith provided Christmas trees for the United States vice president’s residence, United States Naval Observatory, in 2012.
Greene said the most important thing for customers to remember as demand for trees is pushed earlier in the season is to take care of the tree as they would any other living plant or perishable product.
