AVERY COUNTY — Christmas tree season is here and folks from all over the state and other parts of the country are flocking to Avery County to pick up fresh Fraser firs from one of the county’s many choose-and-cut growers.
Avery County has six choose-and-cut growers who are associated with the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. For the past several weeks, they have experienced an influx in customers visiting their farms as the Christmas season is ramping up.
Trinity Tree Company
Trinity Tree Company is located at 615 Avery Lane in Plumtree. The farm is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The farm is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays, but if a customer would like to visit at a certain time, all they have to do is call (828) 733-5052. The farm offers all sizes of Christmas trees, as well as seeds, wreaths and mail order trees.
Warming refreshments are also available on site, along with hayrides and other services to make one’s Christmas tree shopping experience at Trinity Tree Farm one to remember. Anne Avery Foster of Trinity Tree Farm says the family-run farm is steeped in Avery County history.
“(The name) is based on our Christian beliefs, the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost. That is where the Trinity came in, plus at the time we decided on that name, we had three Waightstills,” Foster said. “Waightstill Avery (the man from whom Avery County get its name) was my great, great, great, great granddaddy. Our family has owned the land for over 200 years. It was land grant from King Edward, I believe, and we have been doing Christmas trees here since the 60s.”
Two D’s Nursery
Two D’s Nursery is located at 7849 Linville Falls Highway in Newland and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the Christmas season. The nursery offers Fraser firs, white pines and Turkish firs, along with wreaths, garlands, boughs and tree baling services are included.
According to Renne Vance of Two D’s Nursery, the nursery was started by brothers Herman and Roy Dellinger when they planted their first Fraser firs in 1959. Additionally, Herman served as one of the founders of the NC Christmas Tree Growers Association.
“Today, Herman’s son, John Dellinger, runs the farm. The D’s stands for the two Dellingers,” Vance said. “We’re mostly a wholesale operation. We sell a lot of trees wholesale to nursery and garden centers in the Southeast. That’s primarily how we get started for the first two weeks of harvest, then we switch over to retail.”
Vance adds that she has noticed that customers seem particularly eager to start the Christmas season.
“People this year especially are looking forward to Christmas and something happy in this dreadful year. People are coming, and they are just happy to get a Christmas tree and trying get back a little bit of normalcy in their lives,” Vance said.
Douglas R Clark Nursery / Christmas Corner
The Christmas Corner is located at 2870 Linville Falls Highway in Newland at the intersection of Highway 181 and US 221. The choose-and-cut lot is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. Trees grown for choose-and-cut include Fraser firs, Blue Spruces, Concolors, Norways and Turkish firs.
Dee Clark, a third-generation Christmas tree grower, says the farm and nursery offers a variety of services and amenities.
“Christmas Corner was opened sometime around 1982 to 1983. We have been operating there every year since. We offer choose-and-cut, as well as pre-cut trees, wreaths, garlands and tree stands. We’ve made some decisions because of Covid, we’re not going to offer refreshments, and we’re asking everyone to wear a mask,” Clark said.
Cartner Christmas Tree Farm
Cartner Christmas Tree Farm is located at 901 Balsam Drive in Newland. The farm sells fresh Fraser firs, along with wreaths, roping and boughs. Amenities include Santa Claus, refreshments, tree baling, garlands and more. To contact Cartner Christmas Tree Farm, call (828) 733-1641.
Reece Farm and Nursery
Reece Farm and Nursery is located at 241 John Jones Road in Elk Park. The farm is open until Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The farm sells Fraser firs for choose-and-cut and offers other amenities, including wreaths, garlands, boughs, tours and other services.
Sugar Plum Farm
Sugar Plum Farm is located at 1263 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland. The farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Species grown for choose-and-cut include Fraser firs and Norways. Service and amenities offered onsite include wreaths, boughs, garlands, a Christmas shop, baling, Santa Claus, hayrides and more. To contact Sugar Plum Farm, call (828) 765-0019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.