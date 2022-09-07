Keene name at Memorial

The name of Leo Russell Keene III is engraved among the thousands of names memorialized at the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City. The names of every person who died in the 2001 and 1993 attacks are inscribed into bronze panels edging the Memorial pools, a powerful reminder of the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil and the greatest single loss of rescue personnel in American history.

 Photo submitted

