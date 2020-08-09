HIGH COUNTRY — Area residents can add an earthquake to the already tumultuous occurrences of the year 2020.
Residents across the region experienced effects from an earthquake at 8:07 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, measuring 5.1 in magnitude on the Richter scale at a depth of 2.3 miles, and centered 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, in Alleghany County. Effects of the quake were felt as far away as Ohio and the suburbs of Atlanta, and numerous residents in Avery County across social media reported brief tremors.
According to the National Weather Service, the quake was the largest magnitude in North Carolina since This was the largest earthquake in North Carolina since 1916, when a 5.5 magnitude earthquake happened near Skyland.
