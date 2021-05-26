Avery County 4-H Youth Development is back for its 21st year, offering school-age youth quality summer services where they can learn-by-doing and gain the knowledge and skills they need to be responsible, productive citizens.
4-H Summer WOW (Wonderful Opportunities Waiting) offers parent/guardians and youth a fun, safe and inclusive environment paired with caring adults and researched based resources.
4-H WOW offers many fun, educational activities that develop life skills and are centered on the 4-H’s core principals: Head to clearing thinking, Hearts to greater loyalty, Hands to larger service and Health to better living for club, community, country and world. 4-H also focuses on three essential elements of positive youth development: belonging, generosity and independence.
4-H Summer WOW is offering a wide variety of hands-on, fun and educational activities and field trips for youth ages 5 to 13. Additional benefits include full day services for working parents/guardians, quality educational and experiential learning opportunities.
The program is licensed through the North Carolina Division of Child Development and Education, and childcare subsidies are available to eligible participants. Additionally, nutritious hot breakfast, lunch and healthy snacks are provided each day at no additional cost. WOW offers all youth a safe, nurturing environment with well-trained, experienced and qualified staff.
Program costs are $20 per day and are all inclusive. Financial assistance through the Department of Social Services is available to eligible participants. A limited number of scholarships are also available to those that qualify. Discounts are given for siblings.
Additional information and enrollment forms can be obtained at Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 661 Vale Road in Newland, any Avery County Elementary/Middle School and online at http://avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
The Avery County Cooperative Extension can be contacted by calling (828) 733-8270. Those interested can also check out the extension on social media at Avery County 4-H Youth Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.