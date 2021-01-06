AVERY COUNTY — The long-awaited arrival of 2021 is here, and many are expressing hope in the possibilities for the year ahead following the difficulties and adversity experienced in 2020.
In light of completing another trip around the sun, The Avery Journal-Times is pulling out its crystal ball as it looks ahead to what Avery residents can likely expect in the weeks and months ahead.
Vaccine Rollout
The year 2020 ended on a hopeful note, as the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is under way. Both vaccines have been shown to be 94- to 95-percent effective, with Avery residents more likely to receive the Moderna vaccine due to its storage requirements. Over the past two weeks, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and the Toe River Health District have been busy vaccinating its health care workers and those on the frontlines caring for patients who have fallen ill.
The vaccination of nursing homes residents and staff is also under way, and the vaccination of those 75 years and older is set begin in the coming weeks. The vaccination of the general population is also expected to begin later in the year.
“We received our vaccine and we’ve started vaccinating the 1a group, which is EMS and front line workers. CVS has a contract with the federal government to vaccinate residents in long-term care facilities and staff. Now that the holidays are over we will be able to have full work weeks to vaccinate which will move things along at a better rate. We are working out a process with EMS to have them help us vaccinate,” TRHD Director Diane Creek said during the past week in a social media post.
Rural Broadband
Over the past year, the county has made strides in developing broadband infrastructure in the most rural areas of the county. The most significant development was the Avery County School System’s partnership with Skyline/Skybest to expand the school system’s wide area network, giving internet providers the opportunity to build into underserved areas.
Avery County government also took advantage of applying for a Community Development Block Grant that could potentially provide $900,000 to the county to further expand broadband. The county is also waiting to hear news on other internet grants, such as the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant.
“I would like to hear about some broadband grants. I would like to get some good news on the trail grant for the agriculture department. I would like to cheer on the school system with the construction of the high school. I’m looking forward to that. We’re looking forward to a cure for this virus, so we can get our lives back to normal. That’s just a couple of things, I’m looking forward to in the new year,” Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said.
New Avery High School renovation completion
The new wing at Avery High School also made significant strides this year. Due to construction delays related to the virus, weather and other general obstacles, completion deadlines came and went. However, the inevitable completion of the building this year is all but guaranteed.
Along with this much-anticipated project, Superintendent of Avery County Schools Dr. Dan Brigman is just as excited for school to return to normal.
“The two biggies is resuming class and getting the construction project at the high school completed. Our primary goals are to keep everyone safe and have school as well as we can on a regular schedule,” Brigman said. “In reference to the general contractor (of the high school project), they’ve really turned a corner and got a lot of work completed over the last two months. So we’re hoping to see the project dried in soon and hopefully the completion by the first of May.”
Mayland Community College projects
Mayland Community College is also expecting the potential completion of several projects that will not only seek to further the education of its students but also benefit the surrounding community and economy. The first of which is the Bare Dark Sky Observatory and Earth to Sky Park. Once completed, the facility will be one of the rare locations in the world that feature both a planetarium and observatory.
The college is also moving forward with the Blue Ridge Boutique Hotel, a 34-room hotel that will be connected to downtown Spruce Pine and feature a restaurant, bar, meeting space, a library room and guest rooms that highlight natural attractions across the area. Work is also continuing on the college’s Three Peaks Enrichment Center, which will include the cosmetology department, a resource center for entrepreneurs and a 2,000-plus-seat event space.
Economic development
Economic development projects include the new Bojangle’s restaurant that is coming to Newland, a project that is expected to draw increased traffic to town, as well as encourage further development in the area. However, the two projects that are expected to provide a more significant and lasting impact is Structall Building Systems’ move into the former IRC plant and the expanded construction of Cannon Memorial Hospital’s behavioral health area.
“The principals at Structall are just emphatic that they don’t want turnover. There’s going to be a training process for all of the employees. They’re intending to pay what I would call a career wage. They’re looking to provide a full benefit package, pay a wage that it is a lot higher than what most people would see as a starting wage in Avery County. They’re doing that in the hopes that they will have a very, very low turnover rate,” Avery County Economic Development Director Ken Walter said. “It’s going to be a delight to have a brand new manufacturing facility here in Avery County. We’re looking at probably July or August for that.”
Renovations at Cannon Memorial Hospital’s new behavioral health unit are also progressing successfully. The new unit will bring 27 additional behavioral health beds to the hospital, as well as provide approximately 60 new jobs to the county, including positions for nurses, technicians, therapists, nutrition specialists, social workers and doctors. The new unit is currently projected to be completed in May.
