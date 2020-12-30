AVERY COUNTY — 2020 has been a year unlike any other. Many of the events that took place during 2020 have not been experienced by the American public since around the time of the Spanish Flu in 1918. Americans became accustomed to mask wearing, social distancing, and the year offered many a crash course in infectious diseases, as well as the importance of well being.
While historians will certainly look back on the year of 2020 with a critical eye and a healthy dose of curiosity, the COVID-19 pandemic was not all that happened in the past year. Throughout this year of adversity, communities and neighbors came together during times of hardship to support one another. This was certainly the case in Avery County.
So let’s take a moment to pause and cherish the memories that were made this year, both the good and the bad. All the while, let’s not forget the ones who we lost along the way.
Healthcare
Health-related subjects dominated the headlines throughout the year as the situation surrounding COVID-19 became apparent. Articles about the virus in March carefully tracked cases as they arose in Charlotte, Raleigh and Boone. However, Avery County did not record a case of the virus until May 18.
All the while, Diane Creek, director of the Toe River Health District, kept citizens informed with statistics about cases in the area, as well as the recent development of COVID-19 vaccines, a historic achievement in and of themselves.
Additionally, Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville opened its new medical surgical unit in June as part of its efforts to expand its behavioral health services. Dr. Bill Tate was also dearly remembered.
“[Self-quarantining] is more of the recommendation than not. If they can stay quarantined at home then we will send people to them. We don’t want them out. Once you open up that can of worms, then the hospital is opened up [to the virus]. We can quarantine them, or if they will self-quarantine, then we can get somebody to go and they can be tested at home,” Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said in a March 18 articled entitled ‘Local, state, federal agencies responding to coronavirus crisis.’
Community
The community came together throughout an unprecedented time, and that effort was no more apparent than during the regular meal distributions put on by MANNA FoodBank, Feeding Avery Families, as well as efforts through Reaching Avery Ministries. Staff from community organizations would show up to volunteers. The Avery County School system also worked tirelessly to provide meals to children during the shutdown, with a new organization called the First Things Foundation chipping in to help.
Nonprofits continued their service during this time as well, as the High Country Charitable Foundation offered its support through financial contributions to help keep many of these organizations operating. The Avery Humane Society was even able to install iPads for its cats, while the community’s support was also expressed in stories about Cody Buchanan, the boy who underwent heart surgery earlier this year, and Ethan Church, the young adult who continues to successfully recover from brain surgery.
“We just want to be servants and help everybody,” Deputy Sheriff Lee Buchanan said in a March 25 article entitled ‘Community supports neighbors in crisis through food distribution.’ “It’s going to take a little while to adjust [to the changes], but the sheriff wants us to do more serving, and we are going to help in any way we can. It takes everybody out here to help do this, and it just shows the strength of good ‘ol mountain folk. Everybody’s family. It don’t matter if you were born here or moved here. You’re family, and you’re worth helping.”
Churches
Avery County’s faith shone through this year as well. Before the pandemic, readers of The Avery Journal-Times were introduced to Ethan Greene, the 25-year-old pastor of Victory Baptist who was able to renovate the church’s sanctuary and reopen. Once the pandemic did begin, however, local pastors offered solace as many were first beginning to comprehend the consequences of the health crisis.
Meanwhile, Jim Austin and the staff at Houston Presbyterian Camp helped ease the burden that the child care situation to posed to some families by expanding their services during the Summer and Fall.
“It’s an uncertain situation, but it’s a really good opportunity to love your neighbor,” Pastor Brent Snyder at Minneapolis Baptist Church said in a March 25 article entitled ‘Churches offer hope during times of crisis.’ “That probably doesn’t mean spending an hour visiting with them, but it could very well mean going to the store and picking up some milk, bread or toilet paper, if you can find it, and going and dropping it off for them so that they don’t have to get out. It’s a good opportunity for the church to be the church.”
Business
While the pandemic proved to be a time of financial and economic hardship for many, there were some surprises, such as the historic housing boom that took place during the Summer and Fall. The boom culminated in three articles by The AJT examining the reasons why people were moving from large cities to the High Country in such numbers.
Restaurants were reduced to only serving take-out, while the CARES Act provided funds to struggling businesses and those who found themselves out of work. The news about a Bojangle’s fast food restaurant coming to Newland was one of the paper’s most read articles this year.
“We have to be smart about it,” Pam Vines, owner of Jenkins Realtors and President of High Country Association of Realtors, said in a Sept. 30 article entitled ‘High Country experiencing unprecedented interest from homebuyers.’ “If this trend continues for another year or two or three, what about our rural broadband? That has to pick up in speed. We have to get that going. We have to be looking ahead to make sure we’re not just having a big party right now. We need to be planning and thinking about how we’re going to be handling this influx.”
Public Safety
The Avery County Sheriff’s Office, Avery County EMS and many of the local fire departments and police departments were busy this year keeping the community safe. Agencies responded to medical calls atop Grandfather Mountain and other locations that required air transport to area hospitals. Meanwhile, agencies also responded to many calls involving individuals experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms. The Avery/Mitchell Correctional Institute also experienced an outbreak of the virus but has since controlled.
“We’re getting complaints from areas about general crime and thugery going on. We’re trying to crack down on that without really hauling everybody in, which is really hard right now. It’s a balancing act that we’re trying to do,” Sheriff Kevin Frye said in an Aug. 26 article entitled ‘County leaders hold regular SOE briefing’ “Anytime you give criminals a thing saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to put you in jail,’ they’re going to take advantage of that. We’re trying to alleviate that in a way that’s still safe.”
Festivals
2020 was a peculiar year for festivals, as every single one was held in a limited capacity or canceled altogether. The annual Woolly Worm Festival was held in a smaller capacity that was broadcast over social media. The Avery County Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber Charger” claimed victory and predicted snow and below-average temperatures, which has since come true. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games was canceled for the first time in its 65-year history, and the Avery County Fair was held virtually.
“These Highland Games are a second home to me,” GMHG enthusiast Catie Crain said in a July 16 article entitled ‘Reminiscing 65 years of Highland Games memories and moments’. “I’ve flown across the country for them, camped in the rain, and marched in the parade in wool in 85 degrees. I learned my Scottish history from the folk songs sung on the hillsides, and my first tastes of freedom were wandering unsupervised through the campground as a young person; my first acts of rebellion were not coming home from the McRowdy side until long past my bedtime.”
Features
The Avery Journal-Times delved into several subjects during the year. Readers familiarized themselves with the Grandfather Home for Children, and the work that is done to rehabilitate children and find lasting homes for them. Patricia Galloway, a local Marine veteran, offered lessons in fortitude, and Derek Piotr took readers for an adventure into the art of song catching. Steven Burleson shared his experience during the Vietnam War, and Dr. Michael Opata, a virologist and professor at Appalachian State University, educated readers on the history of infectious diseases and COVID-19 vaccines.
“Everything I have gone through, there has always been something good to come out of it, whether it be my own growth or being able to be there for somebody else... For me God is my commander in chief. If I’m still here, then God has something for me to do,” Patricia Galloway said in a April 22 article entitled ‘Patricia Galloway: Fortitude founded in faith.’
Arts & Entertainment
There may not have been many live concerts and entertainment events happening this year, but that didn’t hold back artists from expressing themselves and sharing their work. Avery High School theater students put on their best Dolly Parton impressions in “9 to 5: The Musical” back in March. Rock n Roll guitarist Brian “Head” Welch and his daughter visited Lees-McRae College for a view of the film “Loud Krazy Love.” Meanwhile, the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster opened to the delight of many visitors and locals alike on June 12.
“I’ve loved this kind of stuff my whole life. I came to a play in sixth grade called ‘All Shook Up’ that I later got to be in. I saw it and fell in love with it, so when I came to the high school I knew I wanted to be in it,” Avery High School senior Faith Atkins said in a March 4 articled entitled ‘Students shine in AHS production of ‘9 to 5: The Musical’.’
Government
Government employees and elected officials preserved throughout the pandemic and worked to allocated funds provided by the CARES Act toward the fight against COVD-19, which included testing, emergency response and sanitizing equipment, among other efforts. County Manager Phillip Barrier continued to work to access funding for broadband expansion. Meanwhile, local fire departments had their efforts pay off as many districts received an improved insurance rating over the course of the year.
“Each fire department has to (do a good) job to have everybody else’s (improve), not just theirs. When it comes time for a fire department to be rated, the surrounding fire departments affect that department’s rating also. These departments have to come together to make this happen at one time. It’s a big deal,” Avery County Fire Commission Coordinator Jeff Thompson said in a Oct. 28 article entitled ‘Green Valley, Crossnore fire departments improve district insurance ratings’.
Education
The Avery County School system made significant progress on the new building at the high school. Even though every student, teacher and faculty member was thrown for a loop during the pandemic, the school system learned to adjust. The Avery Virtual Academy offered a solution to many of the challenges students faced during remote learning. Institutions of higher learning, such Lees-McRae College and Mayland Community College adjusted as well while continuing to expand and improve their operations and services.
“What we’re here to do is to make sure that (families) know that Avery County Schools is here for them and we’re going to do everything we can to make it through this time and support them,” Avery High School science teacher Coleman Bailey said Sept. 9 article entitled ‘Bailey presents Avery Virtual Academy to BOE.’ “This has probably been one of the most rewarding things I’ve done in 30 years.”
Politics
Avery voters participated in making political history as part of Congressional District 11 by voting Madison Cawthorn to Congress. Cawthorn became the youngest person voted to Congress since the time of the Founding Fathers. While many of Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders grabbed the headlines, local voters became familiar with other elected officials, such as State Treasury Dale Folwell, who was featured in three separate articles. Other candidates, such as former Guantanamo Bay prosecutor Moe Davis, were also featured during election season.
While Avery voters expressed support for the GOP ticket, former Vice President Joe Biden was elected as the 46th President of the United States.
“My entire life was changed in an instant, which is really sad because, you know, I couldn’t even fight back. I was asleep. My body was destroyed, and I had a one-percent chance to live,” Madison Cawthorn said in a June 10 article entitled ‘Cawthorn makes campaign stop in Cranberry.’ “Going through that much hardship and adversity instilled in me a grit and this spirit of, ‘You can’t beat me. I’m indomitable.’ I’ve gone through so much, and it’s like building up a callus of never giving up, never backing down.”
