TOE RIVER — What a different year this has been! It has meant a change in our typical routines and distancing from so many people and events that are a huge support in our lives. Therefore, we believe it is more important than ever to give families the opportunity to connect and support each other through the losses they have experienced. That is why we are planning to hold our service virtually this fall for families that have experienced pregnancy and infant loss.
In recognition of October as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, our 10th annual Remembrance Service will be held virtually on Sunday, Oct. 4. This is a special time to honor and acknowledge babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, ectopic pregnancy, prematurity complications, newborn death, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome-SIDS, illness, accidents and other tragic causes.
This year’s program will begin at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4 on the online platform Zoom. This is an opportunity for parents and families to come together to share their grief, to remember their babies and to raise awareness.
More than 100 families and professionals have attended since our first event in 2011 and have found the programs very meaningful and healing. The following are some quotes families have shared when asked what the event has meant to them:
- Katrina Locklin shared this about her experience: “Beautiful event. It’s been 10 years for us since our baby passed away, and this is the first real celebration we have had. I definitely plan to come back next year. Thank you.”
- Jessica Hurlbert shared, “When you lose a child to miscarriage or stillbirth, people quickly forget; you never hear your child’s name. This acknowledged our children and made it ‘okay’ for us to acknowledge and miss them. This event has helped my heart so much!”
To RSVP or if you want more information, contact Sylvia Buchanan at Blue Ridge Partnership for Children at (828) 682-0047 and resource@brpartnershipforchildren.org or Carrie Hall at (828) 733-2899 and admin@brpartnershipforchildren.org. You can find more information on our Facebook and Instagram, Blue Ridge Angel Babies.
Please RSVP by September 18, as this will allow time to send the Zoom link and other important information about the event. We will be available to answer any questions about using Zoom and to assist you as needed with the technological aspect of participating.
We have our signature Walk to Remember T-shirts available for purchase. The shirt and details can be viewed on our Facebook and Instagram pages, Blue Ridge Angel Babies. You may also make a donation by mail to Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, PO Box 1387, Burnsville, NC, or drop it by their office located at 392 East Main Street in Burnsville. Please note in the memo line that the donation is for PAIL. One hundred percent of donations go toward the remembrance service, walk and butterfly memory trees.
