In recent years, there has been a growing trend of individuals and families leaving cities for the peace and quiet of rural areas. According to a report by the Center on Rural Innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic has made remote work more common, with many people choosing to live in rural areas where they can enjoy the benefits of nature, lower cost of living and a slower pace of life. However, before making the move, it is important to consider both the advantages and disadvantages of living in a rural area.
One of the most significant benefits of living in a rural area is the lower cost of housing. In many rural areas, the cost of homes is significantly lower than in urban areas, which makes it an appealing option for those looking to save money. Rural areas also tend to have a smaller population size, which means more space, cleaner air and less noise pollution compared to larger cities.
When considering a move to a rural area, it is important to take into account the availability and quality of schooling. Rural areas may have fewer options for schools, and those that are available may be smaller and have fewer resources. This is not to be mistaken for poor schooling, as some rural areas have excellent and award-winning schools, and in many cases smaller class sizes lead to better connections to students where students and teachers are able to form stronger connections, which can lead to improved attendance, grades and engagement.
Another thing to consider when moving to a rural area is access to healthcare. Since rural areas tend to have a smaller population, they are likely to have fewer hospitals and medical facilities because of a lack of demand and funding. According to Urban Institute, “states provided 46 percent of health and hospital spending, while local governments provided 54 percent.”
Like any location, there are pros and cons to living in a rural area. On the positive side, rural areas offer a quieter, slower pace of life and the opportunity to connect with nature. Rural areas also often have a strong sense of community with many organizations such as churches, clubs and town events. On the opposite end, rural areas may have fewer job opportunities and less amenities compared to urban areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.