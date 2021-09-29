I was very disturbed with and incredulous at the September 8 board of education newspaper article. The comments I read from the school board chairman were shocking.
As a former school board member for eight years and a public health nurse here in Avery for several years, it was hard to believe what I was reading, especially in view of the Toe River Health Department Director’s “unequivocal recommendation” that students wear masks in agreement with the Strong Schools Public Health organization.
I have four grandchildren at Avery High today. Do we want a tidal wave of COVID-19 or the variant Delta to drown us? Of course masks are uncomfortable and they impede communication, but what’s the trade-off? And how does it compare with the Taliban requiring little girls (and big girls I might add) to wear burqas?
Burqas are required by the Taliban to keep girls and women “in their place” through suppression and abuse, while masks are to protect us and others from a virus which can be deadly. This is an inappropriate comparison to say the least, and I would compare masks more to wearing seat belts and childhood immunizations.
I was gratified to read Tiffany Ledford’s challenge and concerned with the apparent casual reply to her concern with bullying. Is this the kind of thinking in keeping with “love others as yourself,” or all the references in St. John’s letters to loving others and putting others’ good ahead of ourselves?
Avery County has been my home for 43 years. Let’s not go backwards in this battle.
Marti Barinowski
Banner Elk
