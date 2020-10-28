RALEIGH — As of Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, more than 46 percent of registered voters in the state of North Carolina have taken advantage of voting early ahead of the upcoming Election Day on November 3.
According to statistics from the NC Board of Elections as of Tuesday, Oct. 27, 3,411,850 votes have been cast for the general election, a total turnout of 46.57 percent. A total of 804,812 ballots have been cast via mail, while 2,607,038 voters have taken advantage of one-stop early voting opportunities leading up to the one-stop voting deadline this Saturday, Oct. 31.
In Avery County, 4,240 ballots have already been cast for those vying for office, equivalent to a percentage of 34.37 percent of the eligible electorate. Of that total, 775 ballots have been cast by mail as of October 27, with 3,465 ballots cast through one-stop early voting.
Statewide, more than 348,000 votes were cast on the opening day of one-stop voting on October 15, with no less than 63,000 ballots cast via early voting for each subsequent day since. Additional high totals are expected, as elections officials note that usually the first and last days of one-stop voting are among the greatest total number of ballots cast.
According to NCSBE data, 51.90 percent of registered Democrats have taken advantage of early voting, a total of 1,356,450 ballots, while 1,041,160 registered Republicans have cast votes early, or 30.52 percent.
One-stop voting continues through October 31, and each early voting site across the state is offering curbside voting for those unable to enter a voting location due to limitations attributed to age or disability, which also includes a medical condition that places a voter at risk for COVID-19 or a voter experiencing symptoms of the virus.
Curbside voting allows voters to fill out their ballot in their vehicle at designated parking locations at the Avery County early voting location at the county pool on Shady Street in Newland. Curbside service is also offered at polling places on Election Day, and voters are required to sign a form declaring that they are not able to enter the polling place to cast their ballot in order to vote curbside.
Although the deadline to request an absentee ballot has passed, the deadline to complete the ballot and submit it for this year’s election has not passed. Absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before 5 p.m. on November 3, or dropped off in person at the early voting site by Oct. 31. The absentee ballot may also be delivered via commercial courier service or dropped off in person. Voted absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.
Polls will be open across Avery County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and The Avery Journal-Times will have full election coverage on its website and social media page throughout the evening.
