LEDGER — Mitchell closed its non-conference schedule on Friday, Sept. 9, with a matchup in Memorial Stadium against the unbeaten Andrews Wildcats. For the second consecutive season, the Wildcats proved too tough to tame, as the Wildcats ran through the Mountaineers defense to the tune of 363 rushing yards to extend a three-point halftime lead and hand the home team a 44-27 loss, dropping MHS’s record to 2-2.
The Wildcats defense was stout through the evening, holding the Mountaineers to just 220 yards in total offense. Mitchell’s defense forced a pair of Wildcat turnovers, but a pair of Wildcats eclipsed 100 rushing yards en route to the win.
The first key play of the game came with the first three minutes, as Andrews’ Isaac Weaver fielded a punt from Mitchell’s Chad Giarrusso and darted through the Mountaineers coverage for a 76-yard return touchdown. A PAT from Ty Clark gave the visitors an early 7-0 lead.
On its next offensive series, AHS used a short field to drive 42 yards over six plays, capping the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Donovan Bateman to Weaver. The extra point extended the Andrews lead to 14-0 with 7:20 to play in the first period.
As the second quarter began, Mitchell posed its first serious scoring threat, completing the drive as MHS quarterback Ty Turbyfill connected with receiver Dalton Hollifield on a 27-yard touchdown pass. Giarrusso’s extra point drew the home team within 14-7 just 45 seconds into the second stanza.
The Mitchell defense bowed its neck to slow down the Wildcats and regain possession for its offense, which took the opportunity and drove 52 yards over 10 plays, culminating with a 20-yard TD pass from Turbyfill to Giarrusso. The extra point knotted the game at 14-14 with 8:44 remaining until halftime.
Needing to regain momentum, the Andrews offense found openings and managed to retake the lead, consuming five minutes off the game clock during a 10-play, 64-yard drive capped by a Bateman 17-yard touchdown scamper. Clark’s PAT spotted the Wildcats the lead at 21-14.
Andrews didn’t keep the lead for long, however, as on the ensuing kickoff, Gage Young fielded the kick and raced through the Wildcats special teams for a 72-yard kickoff-return touchdown. Giarrusso’s PAT again tied the game at 21-21.
With the final possession of the half, Andrews milked the clock while methodically marching downfield, covering 64 yards over 10 plays. The Mitchell defense dug in its heels and stopped the Wildcats at the MHS 27, where Andrews was forced to settle for a Clark 34-yard field goal, giving the visitors a narrow 24-21 lead at the halftime break.
Andrews received the second half kickoff and seized the opportunity to increase its advantage. Mitchell had difficulty slowing down the Andrews backfield of Weaver and teammate Austin Martin, who combined for 280 yards on the ground. Martin was the culprit of the first Andrews score of the third quarter, as he scored on a 2-yard plunge to cap a six-play 65-yard drive that pushed the Wildcat lead to 31-21.
Mitchell failed to score on its first possession of the second half, giving the ball back to Andrews. The Wildcats again managed to penetrate the Mitchell defense, extending its lead to 37-21 a little more than midway through the third period by marching 75 yards in six plays, capped by a 3-yard Weaver scoring run, while Clark missed the extra point.
Trailing by two possessions, the Mountaineers found the Andrews defense to be stingy and active. The score remained unchanged until more than midway through the fourth quarter, when MHS amassed a 10-play drive to travel 58 yards which elapsed close to five minutes off the clock. A 12-yard touchdown pass from Turbyfill to Giarrusso. Mitchell was unsuccessful on its two-point conversion, leaving the score 37-27 with 4:14 to play in the game.
Needing to get the football back to its offense, the Mitchell defense was unable to make the stops it needed to make on the ensuing Andrews offensive series. The Wildcats put an exclamation point on its win, as it chewed up 49 yards and elapsed all but 1:07 off the remaining clock, capping the possession with a Martin 6-yard scoring run. Clark’s PAT accounted for the final margin in the 44-27 Wildcat win.
Turbyfill, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, completed 13-of-19 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns, but also through a pair of interceptions. Turbyfill did not attempt a rush in the game, as Giarrusso led the Mountaineers with 15 rushing attempts for 49 yards. Hollifield led MHS with 86 yards on seven receptions with a score, with Giarrusso hauling in five passes for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Weaver led Andrews with 156 yards on 19 carries with a score, while Martin gained 124 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Bateman completed just 2-of-7 passing for 18 yards.
Enrique Huaroco paced the Mountaineers defense with seven tackles, with six tackles by teammates Chandler Horney and Gage Young.
Mitchell will travel to Mars Hill University Friday, Sept. 16, to open conference play against the Madison Patriots.
