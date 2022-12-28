The Town of Banner Elk has been a population and tourism center of Avery County for quite some time. With developmental, infrastructure and commerce enhancements, Banner Elk remains one of the preeminent command posts of not only the county but Western North Carolina.
Brenda Lyerly took over as mayor in 2012 and has further cultivated the culture and ideals of the mountain hamlet town.
“I appreciate more every day how special this town is. It takes all of us to make the town into what it is today, including Council members, town manager, office support, maintenance crew, police department, and Banner Elk volunteers and citizens,” Lyerly said. “Also, the Banner Elk Fire Department is striving to make updates and build their membership. They are so ambitious that they have future plans for a new fire station closer to Town Hall.”
Infrastructure has played a vital role in both the growth and the challenges of Banner Elk. The town has recently updated its sewer system and is in the process of seeking a location for a new well. There currently exists plenty of well water but Banner Elk wishes to be prepped and anticipate population growth. Although the contemporary infrastructure is adequate and could handle even more population due to the accommodation of visitors, the historic overlay of the town provides certain restrictions that Lyerly, the council, planning board and zoning commission must work with.
While infrastructure offers unique potential and obstacles, a natural balance is also sought after.
“We want to keep Banner Elk with our own personality,” said Lyerly.
Zoning and ordinances are also viewed as crucial to the town in order to maintain that personality and keep enough green space.
Banner Elk offers an esoteric backdrop for Avery County and has pride in its personable presentation. The town leaders and its residents have a vision for the area and wish to keep striving toward its goals.
“Banner Elk has had a master plan for many years. One of the flagships of that plan is the signature brick sidewalks that make our town so walkable, as well as it gives a really classy look,” Lyerly explained. “An extra bonus with the brick sidewalks is that anyone who wants to preserve their name or their pet’s name or make a memorial can purchase a brick, have it inscribed and request a spot in town for the brick to be placed. Our winter snowflakes that don each streetlight in town are a hit as well.”
Culture, heritage and charisma also land squarely on the shoulders of Banner Elk leadership, to which residents and leaders alike wish to uphold the inherent values of the arts. Many components of the town reach a cultural level unique to the county and help make Banner Elk a noticeable region.
“The biggest endeavor in the past several years for Banner Elk is the purchase from the county of the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School in the heart of Banner Elk, and then determining what it should be and how to make it happen,” Lyerly said. “The rock school building was built in 1938-1939 by the WPA. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017. With lots of community effort, the rock schoolhouse was transformed into the Cultural Arts Center. It now houses the BE Artist Gallery, a Book Exchange, Carolina Life Magazine’s corporate office, The Community Yoga Studio, the Buckhead Photography Studio, Common Grounds, and the Ensemble Stage. Ensemble Stage is a 99-seat theater space converted from the old school auditorium.”
Culture is very important to Banner Elk with respect to the arts center, Lees-McRae College, historic buildings and theatrical performances.
“We have a lot of artists in the area. It helps draw people into town,” Lyerly noted.
One specific goal of Banner Elk that the mayor outlined is the ambition to diversify the businesses in town which may be on the horizon with different merchants in play.
“Banner Elk is blessed with many fabulous restaurants, but we are short on shopping opportunities. We do have several opportunities for art purchases, and we have a couple of gift shops. We would love to see more of a variety,” Lyerly stated.
One of the longstanding burdens of interest for residents of Banner Elk is the need for workforce housing, much like other towns in the county, and the market of both rental and secondary homes. Lyerly and town personnel are aware of the potential hindrance and are actively working toward ideas and solutions.
“The biggest concern from our citizens these days seems to be the huge influx of home buyers, developers and visitors,” she said. “The sheer volume of people in town and on our two-lane roads has been a challenge in all seasons. There was a lull in the past where merchants and restaurant personnel could catch their breath and make repairs and updates. There are no such lulls these days.”
While noted as a residential concern, Lyerly also added that, “The secondary home market people have been generous and helpful with so many things.”
There exists a level of complexity and unique attributes to Banner Elk which are specific to the town. A notion of balance will continuously be addressed by town leadership and acted upon for the best interest of Banner Elk.
Banner Elk is famous for its hosting of substantial events such as the Woolly Worm Festival each October and its Art of the Greene events. The next event on the docket for Banner Elk is the Easter event, featuring the Easter Bunny and egg hunt taking place at either the park or field next to Historic Banner Elk School.
