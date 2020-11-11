Regarding the article “Cunningham challenging incumbent Tillis for US Senate seat,” (The AJT, Sept. 30, 2020), this was very good dealing with the issues at hand and the light each man shed on his future plans. We must go deeper into what they have done in the past.
Tillis said he was for a bill for COVID relief with funding for small businesses. The ones passed so far have given a great deal to larger corporations which provided executives with unnecessary raises and hard-working personnel with little.
Tillis has fought expanding Medicaid, which fosters price transparency and is open to free marketing. When comparing prices for specific drugs purchased in Canada to those purchased in the USA, it is a rip off. When a person cannot pay, the choice is suffering for lack of medications.
The senator who has reportedly been taking “money under the table” must bear much of the blame. I recommend researching how much senators are making on top of their already healthy salaries by visiting https://www.statnews.com/feature/prescription-politics/prescription. On this site, it reports that Sen. Tillis received $175,000 above his salary, yet he states he wants to “reduce the cost of health services, medications and supplies,” and “would shed light on campaign finances... and issues that arise from Big Pharma lobbies.”
Cal Cunningham, having served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan, supports our police. However, he would work for their education and better policies, advocating for no more choke holds and more civility. He has mentioned concern for our national debt, a debt that illustrates that we cannot go on spending.
We have heard of Cunningham’s indiscretions of romance texting and also of a meeting, but there has been no mention of Tillis’ home life. Cal Cunningham has a wife and two young daughters. His wife is aware of this meeting and she still stands by him, and we should pray that this is a “learning lesson.”
This election provides an important choice between someone who admits his mistake and still wants to devote his time for our country, and a man wanting to take more money from drug companies, even though it costs persons their health and maybe their lives. Please make a careful choice when voting, and do vote.
Marcell Wiseman Valencia
Spruce Pine
