As we grow older, health should be seen as a priority and not something to be taken for granted. Seniors, who are often 65 years of age or older, require specialized health care to maintain their overall well-being and independence.
An important factor in maintaining good physical health in our older years involves remaining active and exercising to keep the body in fit condition. Many area senior centers offer opportunities for area residents to take advantage of available exercise and activity programs to help maintain.
Philip Adams, director of Avery County Senior Services, shared the importance of exercise to seniors’ overall health and well-being.
“Tai Chi for arthritis is an excellent exercise because it’s offered here at the senior center and at the YMCA,” Adams said. “This exercise is gentle and worth doing weekly. I would also say to try and always find ways to exercise, even if it is just chair exercises.”
Adams also noted that there are resources available online where seniors can find examples of exercises and also to connect with others when it comes to physical fitness and overall health.
“We have a YouTube page available through our center, as well as our Facebook page with different exercises and announcements,” Adams said.
Adams also provided suggestions for seniors that are good general guidelines for monitoring one’s physical condition and general health.
“Watching one’s diet and talking to your doctor about cholesterol as well as diabetes with age is important,” Adams said. “It’s also important to know that medication and healthy life choices are important, but the best medication is making healthy choices and exercising.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that seniors should visit their doctor at least once a year for a routine checkup. During this visit, the doctor will assess the senior’s overall health, review their medications, and perform any necessary tests. Seniors should also have regular screenings for conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, colorectal cancer, and other age-related health issues. As for physical exercise, this can include activities such as walking, swimming, or light weightlifting. Seniors should also maintain a balanced diet that is low in salt, saturated and trans fats, and added sugars.
In rural areas, such as what is found in the High Country, it can be difficult for seniors to access the resources they need to maintain their health. However, there are several things that seniors can do to improve their health in these areas. For example, seniors can join local community organizations, such as senior centers found within Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties, where they can participate in physical activities and social events. Additionally, one can also look for local transportation options, such as volunteer driver programs, to make it easier for them to attend doctor’s appointments and visit grocery stores for healthy food options.
It is also important for seniors in rural areas to stay connected with their friends and family. This can help to reduce feelings of isolation and improve their overall mental health, especially during the winter when Vitamin D intake is low. Furthermore, seniors can also seek out mental health resources, such as support groups or counseling services, to help cope with stress and day-to-day problems. By following these recommendations and seeking out resources, seniors can live healthy lives well into their golden years.
