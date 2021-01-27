It’s official. It’s gonna be a “long, dark winter” for the next four years. Joe Biden’s campaign is over and his term has now begun. But something isn’t kosher. We go to bed on election night and Trump is leading big, only to wake up the next morning to find that everything had turned on a dime. As Biden would say, “Come on, man!”
For the last four years it has been President Trump versus the fake news media, Hollywood, the Democratic party and big tech companies. Now it’s back to big government, taxes and spending, $3 to $4 per gallon gas prices, shutting down the oil and coal industries, socialized medicine, and basically “America Last” policies that have the hallmark of a third Obama term, or the potential for a replacement of Biden for Harris.
The last four years were great. Sometimes I didn’t like President Trump’s personality, but I loved his policies. The liberal left came unhinged and showed their true colors of hypocrisy, intolerance, hate and violence.
So what do we do now? We pray for godly leaders on the local, state and national levels, for patriots and statesmen who love God and country and fully support Israel.
Liberal voices are using the virus that originated in China and the storming of the DC Capitol building to take more of our freedoms, liberties and rights. So now, more than ever, it’s important to be informed and get involved. I encourage you to call and write our elected officials and share your concerns about three urgent issues: election reform, term limits for Congress, and balancing the budget while paying off the national debt. Vote, and make sure your friends and family do so as well.
In this important time, conservatives must take a stand and never quit or give up, as the liberal agenda will not, and is determined to “fundamentally change” our country, our children and grandchildren depending on us who have been labeled “deplorable chumps.”
Greg Gardner
Newland
