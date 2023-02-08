I am writing in response to last week’s (Feb. 1) article about the planned demolition of the Avery CARES building.
This WPA building’s construction provided labor and wages to Avery County residents at a time when due to the Great Depression, some families were desperate for income. I’ve heard from some that their grandfathers worked on its construction as stonemasons to create its attractive façade. I suspect that others worked as carpenters and in other capacities. It is one of the community’s few remaining and most visible historic buildings. Its destruction would be a significant loss for many reasons.
I am concerned as a taxpayer that a building of this importance that has been used for so many purposes through its many years has been allowed to fall into disrepair. But that aside, now is the time for us to take positive action to save this building and put it to good use again.
Evidently, its restoration will be costly. But, consider the value added to our county by the preservation of other venues, including the old jail and the Linville River train depot. An investment in our history is not a waste of resources. I believe there are other solutions, probably requiring substantial community support, that will preserve this vital building without hindering the future construction of a new probation and parole office. Let’s do this together and save an important piece of Avery County and Newland history.
