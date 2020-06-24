Remember our fallen officers during this time of unrest. It seems like many have forgotten about the officers that have been killed while all this has been going on. Not all officers are bad, though reports may make things seem one-sided.
I have been a Deputy for 28 years with Avery County Sheriff’s Office. I am the son of Lt. Glenn Hicks, who was killed in the line of duty — EOW Feb. 20, 2003. I love the great state of North Carolina and Avery County. Let’s be fair, and let’s show some good.
”Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord.” (Psalms 119:1)
“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” (Matthew5:9KJV)
“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God: Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints; And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel... Whom I have sent unto you for the same purpose, that ye might know our affairs, and that he might comfort your hearts. Peace be to the brethren, and love with faith, from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Grace be with all them that love our Lord Jesus Christ in sincerity. Amen.” (Eph. 6:11-19, 22-24 KJV)
John Hicks
Minneapolis
