BANNER ELK — Assistant Professor of English at Lees-McRae Matthew Wimberley will be holding a poetry reading and book signing on Monday, April 11, in Evans Auditorium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Wimberley grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains and his Appalachian upbringing inspired his poetry collections “Daniel Boone’s Window” and “All the Great Territories.” Both collections have won multiple awards and recognitions, with “Daniel Boone’s Window” being selected for the Southern Messenger Poetry Series and “All the Great Territories” winning the Crab Orchard Poetry Series First Book Award in 2018 and the Weatherford Award.
Students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are welcomed to Lees-McRae campus to enjoy an evening of poetry and celebrate the talents of college faculty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.