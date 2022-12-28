Lees-McRae College honored both the classes of 2020 and 2021 in its annual commencement ceremony in May 2021. Members of the campus community, friends and families of the graduates joined together in a joyous celebration of all the students’ hard work.
Lees-McRae College honored both the classes of 2020 and 2021 in its annual commencement ceremony in May 2021. Members of the campus community, friends and families of the graduates joined together in a joyous celebration of all the students’ hard work.
A source of entertainment in Banner Elk, Lees-McRae College is a four-year school for higher education, located only minutes from one of the most popular ski resorts in North Carolina, Beech Mountain Resort.
Lees-McRae strives to “educate and inspire students to approach life and work from a creative, collaborative and critical perspective in preparation for diverse careers and environments,” according to the college’s mission statement.
While it began informally as a multigrade school in 1900, the college was not officially founded as being an institute for higher education until 1931, after the death of its founder, Rev. Edgar Tufts in 1923.
“Lees-McRae’s impact on the entire High Country, especially Banner Elk and Avery County, is significant,” said Lees-McRae President Lee King. “The economic impact of nearly 1,000 students is very meaningful to the community, and our athletic, theatre and community service programs enhance the quality of life of the region.”
Today, Lees-McRae offers dozens of programs of study, broken up into majors, minors, online and in-person classes and in 2018, added its first graduate program for teaching. Additionally, nestled in the heart of the High Country, Lees-McRae offers Outdoor Recreation programs that highlight the rich culture of the area, including a Ski Industry Minor that was first introduced to the college in fall 2019.
