Avery Lady Vikings volleyball won three thrilling conference matches last week, upsetting the conference’s top team, Rosman, in five sets, downing Owen in five sets on Senior Night and earning a road win at rival Mitchell.
On Monday, Oct. 11, the Lady Vikings hosted top conference foe Rosman, who had lost just one match all season and was unbeaten in conference play. After Rosman built a 2-1 set lead in the best-of-five-games match, Avery used determination and will, along with stellar play, to scrape back to earn a win in set four to knot the match, going on to win in the tiebreaking fifth set to hand the Lady Tigers their first conference loss of the season.
In its matchup the following evening at Viking Gym against Owen, the Lady Vikings honored its four seniors, as Addie Beck, Baker Bumgarner, Marisol Guzman and Sierra Smith, along with their families, were recognized for their contributions to the Avery volleyball program.
Following a 25-19, 25-19 junior varsity sweep of Owen, the varsity Lady Vikings prepped for its match with the Warlassies. In the varsity matchup, Avery was able to earn a narrow 25-23 win in a set that was nip-and-tuck throughout. The second set played out similarly, however it was the Warlassies that used a late charge to pick up a 25-21 win over the Big Red.
In the crucial third set, Avery began to show some effects from having played a draining five-set match just the previous evening, with the Warlassies coming on strong to capture the third set by a 25-20 score to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five-set match.
Undaunted, the Big Red dug deep and battled back, diving for loose balls, keeping plays alive and rallying to pick up points. Avery led by as many as nine points in the fourth set, closing the set by winning four straight points to earn a 25-17 win to force a decisive fifth set.
In the final set, Avery held all the momentum and continued to overcome fatigue to ride it to victory. Owen built an early 4-2 lead in the final game before the Lady Vikings scored four straight points to take a 6-4 advantage. The Lady Vikings then captured six of the next eight points in the first-to-15-points tiebreaker to lead 12-6. It was all Avery the remainder of the way, as the Big Red earned a 15-8 win to win the emotional match.
Beck had 12 kills in the win, with eight from Guzman and seven from Emma Wise. Beck served nine aces in the win, with three from Wise and two by Annabelle Hayes. Cora Lee Hollifield led Avery with six digs in the win, along with 25 assists from Hayes.
Two evenings later, the Lady Vikings traveled to Ledger to take on the Mitchell Lady Mountaineers. Battling through each narrowly contested set, Avery captured the first set 27-25, with a 25-23 win in the second set. Facing elimination, Mitchell rallied to defend its home floor with a 25-22 win in the third set to stay alive. The Big Red closed out the match in the fourth set, however, defeating the Lady Mountaineers 25-21.
Beck had 13 kills in the win over Mitchell, with 12 from Guzman and 11 kills from Wise. Hayes served four aces with 37 assists in the winning effort.
The win improved the Lady Vikings to 11-8 overall for the season and 7-5 in Western Highlands Conference matches, improving its case for an at-large berth in the upcoming state volleyball playoffs.
“This week has been some of the most exciting volleyball that I think I’ve ever coached in my career,” Avery volleyball coach Kim Hayes said following the wins. “I told the girls after the Rosman win that they’ve only had one team to beat them a single set. I told them ‘Let’s go out and win a set and see what happens,’ and we did, then we won two sets, and got to the fifth set. I told our players that Rosman hadn’t been to a fifth game and we know what that is like, and we’ve been in that situation twice with Mountain Heritage and twice with Owen.
“The game with Rosman was so intense, and I was worried about how tired we would become with Owen, looking out a couple of times on the floor,” Hayes continued. “We kept talking between games and kept encouraging the team, reminding them that they were in a good spot in the match.”
Hayes credited the team’s ability to stay focused and confident as part of the formula behind its winning streak to close the regular season and the team’s overall success.
“I saw some fatigue in that third game with Owen, but these girls are diving all over the floor, they’re jumping and blocking. They were everywhere,” Hayes noted. “We had lost a five-set match at Mountain Heritage last week, and the girls worked so hard to come up short. They remembered that and was focused on not letting that happen again on our home floor. Both Rosman and Owen were such emotional matches.”
Hayes also spoke highly of each of the team’s quartet of seniors who have anchored the Lady Viking program.
“It’s been an honor and pleasure to get to coach our seniors. I quit coaching when they were coming in as freshmen, and with my daughters being here, I’ve been cheering the team on every game. So to be able to coach them has really been a great honor. They’ve given me everything,” Hayes added. “We’ve worked with Addie on her blocking and footwork, and she’s been so strong. Marisol has been our other monster on the front line. She’s quick and plays great defense. She runs that back line. Baker has been injured a few weeks, and Senior Night was her first match back, and she has played wonderfully for us. Sierra really came on strong over the past three weeks and she has been a strong back row player for us. Our team is very fortunate to have all four of them, and it’s going to hurt when we lose them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.