Avery Lady Vikings basketball had its busiest week of the regular season last week, playing a pair of road contests sandwiching a home matchup over the course of a five-day stretch. The Lady Vikings fell short in matchups at neighboring Cloudland and at home against a strong and tall Ashe County club, but bounced back to pick up a road win at West Lincoln to close the week.
Cloudland 48, Avery 21
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Avery got off to a great start in its matchup with nearby Cloudland. The Big Red opened the game by scoring the first six points to build an early lead and force a Lady Highlanders timeout. Following the break in action, the complexion of the contest changed, as the Lady ‘Landers reeled off 19 of the game’s next 21 points to take a double-figures lead at the half.
Avery struggled offensively to put the ball in the basket against the Lady ‘Landers defense, and on defense had difficulty finding an answer for Cloudland’s Izabella Christman, who scored 16 points in the final two quarters as part of a game-high 19-point effort.
Ashe 58, Avery 46
NEWLAND — On Friday, Dec. 3, the Lady Vikings welcomed the unbeaten Ashe County Lady Huskies to Tommy Burleson Court for a non-conference matchup.
The first eight minutes of play were a narrowly contested battle. Avery’s Zoie McClarrin was the lone Avery starter to score in the first quarter, as Mari Maya, Maddy Barrett and Anaya Jackson came off the bench to each tally a basket in the frame. Ashe countered with Paige Overcash, who scored three baskets for six of Ashe’s 10 total points in the quarter to help the Lady Huskies take a narrow 10-8 lead into the second quarter.
Avery maintained its scoring pattern in the second quarter, as senior Addie Beck was the lone Lady Viking who was able to hold her own size-wise against a tall Ashe frontline. Beck scored five of Avery’s seven points in the quarter, as the Ashe defense stifled the Lady Vikings and prevented the Big Red from running the floor by controlling the ball.
Much like Avery’s first quarter, the bench for Ashe made its presence known in the second quarter. Ashe opened the quarter on a 9-0 scoring run, as Macie Miller poured in all seven of her first-half points during the period. Teammates Katie Woods and Morgan Phillips combined for five points in the frame to lift the visitors to a 24-15 lead at halftime.
The pace of play picked up once the teams emerged from the locker room to play the second half. Ashe found its shooting touch from beyond the three-point arc as Phillips sank a three-pointer and Woods hit a pair of 3’s, including a 30-footer as the horn sounded to close the third quarter.
Avery sophomore Khloe Burleson came alive offensively for the Big Red, as she sank a pair of baskets in the third quarter, including a three-pointer, while McClarrin scored four points and Beck added three in the period. Ashe totaled 19 points for the quarter, however, as it stretched its lead to double digits at 43-29 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikings looked to make a thrilling comeback over the final eight minutes, as Burleson heated up with two additional three-pointers as part of a team-high 13-point effort on the night. Barrett also warmed up with three field goals and a free throw in the period. Avery managed to draw as close as eight points at 53-45 with 3:29 remaining in the game, but Ashe managed to seal the contest primarily from the charity stripe, as the Lady Huskies sank 7-of-11 free throws in the closing moments to escape Newland with a 12-point win.
Burleson was the lone Lady Viking in double figures scoring, while Barrett scored nine points and Beck and McClarrin each scored eight points. Woods led a balanced scoring effort for Ashe with 10 points, while teammates Overcash, Phillips and Jayden Jones scored nine points each.
Avery 43, West Lincoln 41
LINCOLNTON — Avery regrouped from its defeat the previous evening, taking the bus trip to play the West Lincoln Lady Rebels to continue non-conference competition on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Big Red played a nip-and-tuck contest, but came out on top by picking up a two-point win.
Both team struggled to get its offense in sync, as the Lady Vikings held a 15-10 lead at the end of the first half. The Lady Vikings got its offense going early in the third quarter, however, as it built a 22-13 lead midway through the third quarter to eventually lead 30-22 entering the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, the Lady Rebels mounted a comeback as it whittled away at the Avery advantage. In the end, however, the Lady Vikings came out on top as it came away with the narrow two-point win for the team’s second victory of the season.
Avery’s record stands at 2-2 for the season, as the Big Red faces another week of tough opponents, traveling to take on St. Stephen’s on Dec. 7 and returning home on Friday, Dec. 10, to host rival Watauga at Viking Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.