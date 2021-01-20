On the first day of the vaccine being administered for Avery County residents over 75, I decided to try it that afternoon, and I was so impressed with not only the location but more importantly how it was handled, showing me where to park, greeting me at the door, being ably assisted by cheerful and helpful volunteers at the various stations and getting inoculated. Because it was so well organized, the whole process (even waiting afterwards to make sure of no side effects) took about 35 minutes total. In fact the entire process, including the stick, was totally painless.
Kudos to everyone who made this a pleasant and expeditious experience, including Phillip Barrier, his staff, and volunteers from the Health Department, Public Safety, Sheriff’s Department, EMS and Fire, etc.
Lastly, though Avery County was the ”last” county in the state incorporated, maybe they saved the “best for the last,” and the handling of this procedure just reconfirms why my wife and I have been and are proud to call Avery County our Home.
McNair Tornow
Banner Elk
