Janice “Jan” Robbins Elder, 78, of 287 Bamboo Road, Boone, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 18, 2019, at Deerfield Assisted Living in Boone.
Jan is survived by one Son: William “Billy” Elder and wife Katie Kragiel Elder of Banner Elk; one Daughter: Lora Elder and husband David Pauls of Angwin, Calif.; and two step-Granddaughters: Kayleen Pauls and Brenna Pauls.
A celebration of life will be held at the Cliffside Overlook Barn, Elderberry Ridge Road, Beech Mountain at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2019. Officiating will be Reverend Tee Gatewood.
Online condolences may be sent to the Elder family by clicking to www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
