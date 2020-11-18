Dear Editor,
The election is over, and, as always, Avery County Board of Elections did an incredible job. As noted in the November 11 issue of The Avery Journal, COVID and high voter turnout created challenges across the country. Director Sheila Ollis and her staff are to be commended for taking on these challenges professionally and successfully to provide every voter a safe opportunity to cast his/her ballot.
It is a new day in America. A majority of Americans, by over four million, let their voices be heard to reclaim our fundamental values: equality before law, equality of opportunity, and a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
As Senator Mitt Romney has said, “At some point truth, freedom, and democracy have to ascend and you step aside.”
Let us come together and work together for the common good.
Barbara Aycock
Newland
