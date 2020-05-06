I grew up in Newland and now have a second home in Watauga County. I love the mountains and have enjoyed regular visits to get away, relax, bike and hike.
Unfortunately, in the future those trips will be tainted by the knowledge that you folks in Avery and Watauga don’t really want us up there and don’t appreciate what we contribute to the area. Our taxes greatly subsidize yours and, at the same time, we utilize very little of your resources.
Now that a crisis is at hand we are treated as lepers simply because we don’t live there full time. This arbitrary 14-day quarantine, regardless of where you are coming from or what precautions you have been taking, has no basis other than irrational xenophobia.
Keith Nance
Raleigh
